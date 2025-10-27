Prehabilitation in Physical Therapy

IGNITE Summit advocates a proactive approach to optimizing outcomes in equine athletes

By Kirk Peck PT, PhD, CSCS, CCRT, CERP

October 27, 2025. New York, NY: The practice of physical therapy has been recognized as a viable option to restore physical mobility in human care since World War I. The U.S. Army Medical Department organized special training programs for “Reconstruction Aides”, to help treat injured soldiers during the war. The successful outcomes of rehabilitating the war injured sparked new initiatives for therapists to offer the same services for civilian populations. This in turn lead to the founding of the American Physical Therapy Association in 1921, a national organization supporting the profession of physical therapy.

Today, physical therapists practice as clinical doctorates and serve all age groups with various disabilities and injuries. With advanced training in equine rehabilitation, the profession is now incorporating their skill set into treating not only humans but horses as well.

The primary focus of physical therapy is to restore physical mobility ranging from performing simple daily tasks to competing in high level sporting activities. In recent years, however, physical therapists have been consulted to incorporate structured conditioning programs for clients as a precursor to facilitate faster recovery primarily from surgical interventions.

By enhancing both physical and psychological preparedness, the concept of prehabilitation in PT practice aims to improve postoperative outcomes, reduce complications, and expedite a functional return to desired activity.

Examples of prehabilitation before either a human or horse encounters a medical or surgical procedure include such things as prescribing exercises to enhance aerobic capacity, strengthening of soft tissues involved in the medial procedures, maintaining or increasing joint range of motion and flexibility, educating clients or horse owners on the intended medical conditions and importance of rehabilitation, and providing social and psychological support as needed.

Improving Outcomes

The rationale for implementing a prehabilitation program is grounded in the idea that if baseline strength, endurance, and mobility are improved clients will be better equipped to manage and recover from the physiological demands associated with post-surgical interventions, or the effects of other orthopedic and neurologic injuries. The same principles apply when the treatment interventions are procedures related to regenerative medicine.

As physical therapists begin to incorporate clinical practice into treating equestrian athletes, including both horses and riders, the concept of prehabilitation is reaching new territory.

Advances in veterinary regenerative medicine, such as the use of stem cells and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to repair damaged or diseased tissues, has healthcare professionals asking how the concepts of prehabilitation in human clients might augment faster recovery and return to sport for high performance horses receiving similar medical treatments.

As part of its mission, one national organization, IGNITE for Equine Athletes, is educating the athletic community on this critical issue, emphasizing its role in advancing equine welfare within the industry.

Ignite for Equine Athletes is a non-profit national organization supporting interprofessional collaboration and education for veterinary, physical therapy, and other professionals involved in the care and management of equine clients.

In November 2025, the organization is offering a four-day online educational summit on translational medicine, orthobiologics, and pre-recovery. The Summit offers 10 hours of RACE-certified content, spread over four two-and-a-half hour sessions Nov. 3, 4, 12 & 13.

Experts from a variety of disciplines, including veterinarians and physical therapists who treat both large and small animals, and physicians in human care will share their experiences using regenerative medicine procedures and results of post-treatment outcomes.

For additional information about IGNITE and to register for the Summit please visit: https://www.igniteforequineathletes.com/.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a platform for advancing leading-edge knowledge, evidence-based approaches and collaborative, proactive practices focused on injury prevention, peak performance and longevity for equine athletes. The resulting information is available to a membership community comprised of veterinarians, physios, farriers and other equine health care providers, plus riders, coaches, trainers and sport stakeholders.

Various levels of IGNITE membership offer options suited to the interests of its diverse, global membership.

After November’s Online Summit, IGNITE’s annual in-person gathering is set for Jan. 26, 2026, in Wellington, Florida. Subscribe to IGNITE’s newsletter for details and read a summary of last year’s “mind-blowing” gathering here.

IGNITE is grateful to Foundation Partner Hilltop Bio, and to partners Zomedica, Boehringer Ingelheim, PulseVet, Dechra and Noviun™ Surfaces.

For more information, please visit www.igniteforequineathletes.com

Media Contact:

IGNITE for Equine Athlete News

PR: Kim F Miller

Kimfmiller1@mac.com