Preliminary Competition Wraps at 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

Preliminary competition has concluded at the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

The banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP), the Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest retraining competition in North America for recently retired racehorses and former broodmares, showcasing the athleticism and trainability of the Thoroughbred and inspiring more equestrians to partner with the breed.

More than 250 horses competed over two days in up to two of ten sport disciplines: Barrel Racing, Competitive Trail, Dressage, Eventing, Field Hunter, Freestyle, Polo, Ranch Work, Show Hunter, and Show Jumper. Preliminary competition concluded Thursday, determining the top ten horses in each discipline that will advance to Saturday’s Championships.

The top ten horses in each discipline will return to compete in Saturday’s Championships on blank-slate scores for $135,000 in total prize money. Top-placed Former Broodmares and Graduates will also be highlighted during mounted awards at the conclusion of each discipline championship. Additional awards for top-placed amateurs, juniors, teams, and special award winners will be presented during the Championship Awards Party on Saturday night, presented with support from McIntosh Group and Wasabi Aftercare Fund.

View full preliminary results here.

Meet the 2026 Preliminary Winners

The following horses earned top honors in their respective disciplines during preliminary competition.

Barrel Racing: White Dove

Trained by Gunnar Harbison

Violence – Tizway That Way, by Tizway

13-2-0-2, $25,477

2021 gray/roan mare bred in Kentucky by H&E Ranch

Owned by Cazares Racing Stable LLC

Trained by Joseph D. Davis

Last breezed June 5, 2026 at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Barrel Racing Top Graduate: Camp Gray, trained by Kara Lee

Competitive Trail: Our Girl Flint

Trained by Maximiliano Castro

Flintshire (GB) – Sugarandice, by Dixie Union

16-0-1-1, $22,097

2021 bay mare bred in Kentucky by Randy Bloch & John Seiler

Owned by BSF Equine Athlete LLC

Trained by Juan Padilla

Last raced October 9, 2025 at Remington Park

Competitive Trail Top Broodmare: Becca’s Diamond, trained by Jennifer Vickers Kelly

Dressage: Midnight Twister

Trained by Kristina Aaron

Bradester – Volant, by Birdstone

3-0-0-1, $2,278

2022 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Texas by Gary West

Owned by Matthew Herod

Trained by Danny Pish

Last raced December 18, 2025 at Remington Park

Eventing: Midnight Trouble

Trained by Aubrey Graham

Midnight Lute – Zarleeza, by Harlan’s Holiday

27-4-3-3, $235,705

2020 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Kentucky by TC Stable LLC

Owned by Sunny Meadow Farm

Trained by Mitchell E. Friedman

Last breezed February 20, 2026 at Belmont Park

Eventing Top Graduate: Five Berg, trained by Sierra Thomas

Field Hunter: Set Point (IRE)

Trained by Shelly Talk

Sea The Stars (IRE) – Hot Sauce (IRE), by Peintre Celebre

28-4-2-1, $73,690

2018 bay gelding bred in Ireland by Highfort Stud & Mrs. Olivia Hoare

Owned by Del Rio Racing LLC

Trained by Richard J. Hendriks

Last raced March 22, 2025 in Aiken, South Carolina

Freestyle: River in Egypt

Trained by Lauren Slavin

Cairo Prince – Glide On By, by Pure Prize

8-2-1-0, $62,018

2020 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Kentucky by Estate of Harvey A. Clarke, Paul Braverman, Sebastian Murat & Steven

Owned by Newtown Farm

Trained by Daisy K. Olivo

Last breezed January 11, 2026 at Fair Grounds

Freestyle Top Broodmare: Becca’s Diamond, trained by Jennifer Vickers Kelly

Freestyle Top Graduate: Wally K, trained by Monique Cameron-Hamby

Polo: Fantastic Forest

Trained by Buck Schott

Rainbow Heir – Forest Funds, by Forestry

5-0-0-0, $775

2023 dark bay/brown filly bred in Maryland by New Farm

Owned by Cecil E. Clugston

Trained by Spencer Myers

Last raced April 15, 2026 at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Ranch Work: Our Girl Flint

Trained by Maximiliano Castro

Flintshire (GB) – Sugarandice, by Dixie Union

16-0-1-1, $22,097

2021 bay mare bred in Kentucky by Randy Bloch & John Seiler

Owned by BSF Equine Athlete LLC

Trained by Juan Padilla

Last raced October 9, 2025 at Remington Park

Show Hunter: My Sobriety

Trained by Lauren Silverstein

Volatile – Boom Boom Boom, by More Than Ready

Unraced

2022 gray/roan colt bred in Kentucky by Jay Goodwin, Meredith Krupp, & Borrowdale LLC

Show Hunter Top Broodmare: Silver Kitty, trained by Kristen Muselman

Show Hunter Top Graduate: Go Code, trained by Bella Canzano

Show Jumper: South Bend

Trained by Emily Castrenze

Algorithms – Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste

36-5-5-7, $753,868

2017 bay gelding bred in Kentucky by Highclere, Inc.

Owned by Gary Barber, Pantofel Stable LLC, Wachtel Stable, and Peter Deutsch

Trained by Mark Casse

Last breezed February 22, 2025 at Ocala Training Center

Show Jumper Top Broodmare: Silver Kitty, trained by Kristen Muselman

Show Jumper Top Graduate: Shelbenie, trained by Kristina Aaron

Looking Ahead to Championships

Following two days of preliminary competition, attention now turns to Saturday’s Championship rounds, when the top ten horses in each discipline will compete for final placings and prize money.

Friday offers a break from competition, with educational opportunities and special events taking place throughout the Kentucky Horse Park, including the RRP Charity Polo Match at the Man o’ War Polo Fields.

Saturday’s Championships will determine the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover champions across all ten disciplines, culminating in the Championship Awards Party that evening.

Follow the Retired Racehorse Project on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for continued coverage, Championship results, and highlights from the remainder of Makeover Week.