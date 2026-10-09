Preliminary Competition Wraps at 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

Preliminary competition has concluded at the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.
The banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP), the Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest retraining competition in North America for recently retired racehorses and former broodmares, showcasing the athleticism and trainability of the Thoroughbred and inspiring more equestrians to partner with the breed.
More than 250 horses competed over two days in up to two of ten sport disciplines: Barrel Racing, Competitive Trail, Dressage, Eventing, Field Hunter, Freestyle, Polo, Ranch Work, Show Hunter, and Show Jumper. Preliminary competition concluded Thursday, determining the top ten horses in each discipline that will advance to Saturday’s Championships.
The top ten horses in each discipline will return to compete in Saturday’s Championships on blank-slate scores for $135,000 in total prize money. Top-placed Former Broodmares and Graduates will also be highlighted during mounted awards at the conclusion of each discipline championship. Additional awards for top-placed amateurs, juniors, teams, and special award winners will be presented during the Championship Awards Party on Saturday night, presented with support from McIntosh Group and Wasabi Aftercare Fund.
View full preliminary results here.
Meet the 2026 Preliminary Winners
The following horses earned top honors in their respective disciplines during preliminary competition.
Barrel Racing: White Dove
Trained by Gunnar Harbison
Violence – Tizway That Way, by Tizway
13-2-0-2, $25,477
2021 gray/roan mare bred in Kentucky by H&E Ranch
Owned by Cazares Racing Stable LLC
Trained by Joseph D. Davis
Last breezed June 5, 2026 at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Barrel Racing Top Graduate: Camp Gray, trained by Kara Lee
Competitive Trail: Our Girl Flint
Trained by Maximiliano Castro
Flintshire (GB) – Sugarandice, by Dixie Union
16-0-1-1, $22,097
2021 bay mare bred in Kentucky by Randy Bloch & John Seiler
Owned by BSF Equine Athlete LLC
Trained by Juan Padilla
Last raced October 9, 2025 at Remington Park
Competitive Trail Top Broodmare: Becca’s Diamond, trained by Jennifer Vickers Kelly
Dressage: Midnight Twister
Trained by Kristina Aaron
Bradester – Volant, by Birdstone
3-0-0-1, $2,278
2022 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Texas by Gary West
Owned by Matthew Herod
Trained by Danny Pish
Last raced December 18, 2025 at Remington Park
Eventing: Midnight Trouble
Trained by Aubrey Graham
Midnight Lute – Zarleeza, by Harlan’s Holiday
27-4-3-3, $235,705
2020 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Kentucky by TC Stable LLC
Owned by Sunny Meadow Farm
Trained by Mitchell E. Friedman
Last breezed February 20, 2026 at Belmont Park
Eventing Top Graduate: Five Berg, trained by Sierra Thomas
Field Hunter: Set Point (IRE)
Trained by Shelly Talk
Sea The Stars (IRE) – Hot Sauce (IRE), by Peintre Celebre
28-4-2-1, $73,690
2018 bay gelding bred in Ireland by Highfort Stud & Mrs. Olivia Hoare
Owned by Del Rio Racing LLC
Trained by Richard J. Hendriks
Last raced March 22, 2025 in Aiken, South Carolina
Freestyle: River in Egypt
Trained by Lauren Slavin
Cairo Prince – Glide On By, by Pure Prize
8-2-1-0, $62,018
2020 dark bay/brown gelding bred in Kentucky by Estate of Harvey A. Clarke, Paul Braverman, Sebastian Murat & Steven
Owned by Newtown Farm
Trained by Daisy K. Olivo
Last breezed January 11, 2026 at Fair Grounds
Freestyle Top Broodmare: Becca’s Diamond, trained by Jennifer Vickers Kelly
Freestyle Top Graduate: Wally K, trained by Monique Cameron-Hamby
Polo: Fantastic Forest
Trained by Buck Schott
Rainbow Heir – Forest Funds, by Forestry
5-0-0-0, $775
2023 dark bay/brown filly bred in Maryland by New Farm
Owned by Cecil E. Clugston
Trained by Spencer Myers
Last raced April 15, 2026 at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Ranch Work: Our Girl Flint
Trained by Maximiliano Castro
Flintshire (GB) – Sugarandice, by Dixie Union
16-0-1-1, $22,097
2021 bay mare bred in Kentucky by Randy Bloch & John Seiler
Owned by BSF Equine Athlete LLC
Trained by Juan Padilla
Last raced October 9, 2025 at Remington Park
Show Hunter: My Sobriety
Trained by Lauren Silverstein
Volatile – Boom Boom Boom, by More Than Ready
Unraced
2022 gray/roan colt bred in Kentucky by Jay Goodwin, Meredith Krupp, & Borrowdale LLC
Show Hunter Top Broodmare: Silver Kitty, trained by Kristen Muselman
Show Hunter Top Graduate: Go Code, trained by Bella Canzano
Show Jumper: South Bend
Trained by Emily Castrenze
Algorithms – Sandra’s Rose, by Old Trieste
36-5-5-7, $753,868
2017 bay gelding bred in Kentucky by Highclere, Inc.
Owned by Gary Barber, Pantofel Stable LLC, Wachtel Stable, and Peter Deutsch
Trained by Mark Casse
Last breezed February 22, 2025 at Ocala Training Center
Show Jumper Top Broodmare: Silver Kitty, trained by Kristen Muselman
Show Jumper Top Graduate: Shelbenie, trained by Kristina Aaron
Looking Ahead to Championships
Following two days of preliminary competition, attention now turns to Saturday’s Championship rounds, when the top ten horses in each discipline will compete for final placings and prize money.
Friday offers a break from competition, with educational opportunities and special events taking place throughout the Kentucky Horse Park, including the RRP Charity Polo Match at the Man o’ War Polo Fields.
Saturday’s Championships will determine the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover champions across all ten disciplines, culminating in the Championship Awards Party that evening.
Follow the Retired Racehorse Project on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for continued coverage, Championship results, and highlights from the remainder of Makeover Week.