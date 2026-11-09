FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Mark Neihart, Premier Equestrian

Mark@premierequestrian.com | 800-611-6109

Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian, is available for interviews.

Premier Equestrian Announces 10 Percent Off All Items Through December

WEST JORDAN, Utah — November 5, 2026 — Premier Equestrian will offer 10 percent off all items from November 15 through December 15, 2026. The savings apply across all of the company’s product categories, including arena footing, arena products, barn products, and the Burlingham Sports line.

The discount is applied automatically, with no promo code needed, and is available on orders placed online or by phone. It cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to items already on sale. The discount does not apply to additional freight charges; on items that ship with free freight, the discount is taken from the total price.

Orders placed for Christmas delivery must ship by December 4. For items that will not arrive by Christmas, customers can purchase a gift card instead.

“Winter is when a lot of horse owners sit down and plan what they want to fix or build before spring,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “This gives them a chance to get those projects lined up at the end of the year.”

The timing falls as many horse owners move into the winter months, when outdoor riding slows and attention turns to planning. The sale period gives owners, trainers, and facility managers a window to price materials for arena and barn projects planned for spring.

More information is available at www.PremierEquestrian.com.

Images available on request.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian, Inc. manufactures and supplies equestrian footing products, dressage arenas, arena equipment, and farm essentials. Based at 6131 W 9860 S, West Jordan, UT 84081, the company has helped horse owners, trainers, and facilities create safer, more effective riding environments for more than two decades. Learn more at www.PremierEquestrian.com.

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