Premier Equestrian Announces Acquisition of Burlingham Sports Product Line

Leading equestrian arena company steps forward to preserve iconic training equipment brand and restore reliable service to riders and trainers.

West Jordan, UT — March 30, 2026 — Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of equestrian footing and arena products, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Burlingham Sports product line following the bankruptcy of the company’s most recent ownership.

Burlingham Sports has long been recognized as one of the most trusted names in equestrian training equipment, producing a wide range of horse jumps, cavaletti, and arena accessories used by riders, trainers, and barns across North America. However, after the company was sold to new ownership in 2023, operations were disrupted and the new owners recently entered bankruptcy proceedings.

To preserve the Burlingham Sports legacy and ensure continued access to its products, Premier Equestrian has stepped forward to acquire the Burlingham Sports product line and restore the level of service customers have historically expected. Premier Equestrian has distributed Burlingham Sports products since 2004 and has long been one of the company’s largest distributors.

“Burlingham Sports has played an important role in the equestrian community for decades,” saidChris Neihart, CEO of Premier Equestrian. “Because of our long relationship with these products and the customers who depend on them, we felt a responsibility to step forward, stabilize the brand, and ensure riders and trainers continue to have access to the equipment they trust.”

Heidi Zorn, President and co-founder of Premier Equestrian said, “In 2004 my partner and I met Dave Dellegardelle who had just started Burlingham Sports. As a lifelong rider I immediately realized the brilliance of the Burlingham horse jumps. We put some at the barn I ride at here in Utah and that was 22 years ago. The jumps are still being used!”

The product line is made from molded-in-color HDPE. This material is extremely durable, shatter-resistant, and never requires painting or restoration. Its flexibility enhances safety for both horse and rider, while remaining lightweight and wind resistant. According to Zorn, these features make the product line far more user-friendly than traditional wood or aluminum jumps and cavaletti.

The transition is currently underway and is expected to be completed within the next four weeks. Once finalized, Premier Equestrian will restore ordering, customer support, and reliable shipping for Burlingham Sports products.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of equestrian footing systems, arena products, and training equipment serving riders, trainers, and equestrian facilities worldwide. Known for innovation, product quality, and customer service, Premier Equestrian supports a wide range of disciplines—from backyard barns to international competition venues.

Media Contact:

Premier Equestrian

Mark Neihart

Mark@PremierEquestrian.com

800-611-6109