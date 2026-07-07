Premier Equestrian Announces Burlingham Sports Product Line Is Back in Production and Now Available

Leading equestrian company preserves the iconic Burlingham Sports brand and celebrates with a company-wide sale through August 31, 2026

WEST JORDAN, Utah — July 6, 2026 — Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of equestrian footing, arena products, horse jumps, and training equipment, is proud to announce that the newly acquired Burlingham Sports product line is officially back in production and available for immediate sale and shipment.

To celebrate the return of this iconic brand, Premier Equestrian is offering special sale pricing on all Burlingham Sports and Premier Equestrian products through August 31, 2026.

For decades, the Burlingham Sports brand has been one of the most recognized and respected names in equestrian training equipment, producing innovative horse jumps, cavaletti, arena accessories, and training tools used by riders, trainers, and equestrian facilities throughout North America. Following its acquisition by Premier Equestrian in March 2026, the company spent the past several months relocating manufacturing operations, rebuilding production, and preparing to bring the beloved product line back to market.

“We are thrilled to announce that Burlingham Sports products are once again available,” said Heidi Zorn, President and Co-Founder of Premier Equestrian. “We have admired these products for many years and have proudly distributed Burlingham Sports equipment since 2004. In fact, we have long been one of the brand’s largest distributors.”

To preserve the Burlingham Sports legacy and ensure continued access to its products, Premier Equestrian invested in reestablishing manufacturing and distribution capabilities after acquiring the brand.

“Burlingham Sports has played an important role in the equestrian community for decades,” said Chris Neihart, CEO of Premier Equestrian. “Because of our long relationship with these products and the customers who depend on them, we felt a responsibility to step forward, preserve the brand, and ensure riders, trainers, and facilities continue to have access to the equipment they know and trust.”

Zorn reflected on the company’s long history with Burlingham Sports.

“In 2004, my business partner and I met Dave Dellegardelle shortly after he founded Burlingham Sports,” said Zorn. “As a lifelong rider, I immediately recognized the brilliance of the Burlingham horse jump designs. We purchased several jumps for the barn where I ride in Utah, and those same jumps are still in use today—more than 22 years later. That kind of longevity speaks volumes about the quality and durability of these products.”

The Burlingham Sports product line is manufactured from molded-in-color high-density polyethylene (HDPE), making it exceptionally durable, shatter-resistant, and virtually maintenance-free. Unlike traditional wood or aluminum equipment, Burlingham products never require painting or restoration. Their lightweight yet wind-resistant construction makes them easy to handle while remaining stable during use, and the material’s flexibility contributes to increased safety for both horse and rider.

These features have made Burlingham Sports products a favorite among equestrians seeking durable, attractive, and low-maintenance training equipment that performs year after year.

To celebrate the relaunch, Premier Equestrian is offering a company-wide sale on all Burlingham Sports and Premier Equestrian products through August 31, 2026. Customers can explore the complete product lineup and take advantage of promotional pricing at www.PremierEquestrian.com.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of equestrian footing systems, arena products, ground stabilization solutions, horse jumps, and dressage training equipment. Serving riders, trainers, and equestrian facilities worldwide, the company is known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. Premier Equestrian supports every level of the sport, from backyard barns and private training facilities to premier international competition venues.

Media Contact

Mark Neihart

Premier Equestrian

Mark@PremierEquestrian.com

800-611-6109