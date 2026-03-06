Premier Equestrian Preserves and Releases A Matter of Trust Series— Free for the Global Equestrian Community

Salt Lake City, Utah — March 5, 2026 — Some knowledge is too important to fade away.

Premier Equestrian is proud to announce that all four volumes of A Matter of Trust, featuring legendary classical dressage master Walter Zettl, are now available to watch free on Premier Equestrian’s YouTube channel.

Originally produced beginning in 2002, A Matter of Trust was created to capture and preserve Walter Zettl’s timeless approach to classical dressage — an approach rooted in patience, harmony, systematic progression, and above all, respect for the horse.

When Zettl passed away in 2018, the dressage world lost not just a master trainer, but a guardian of classical principles handed down through generations of European masters. His teaching emphasized rhythm, relaxation, balance, and the careful development of horse and rider together. No shortcuts. No force. Just correct work, done thoughtfully.

Premier Equestrian founders Mark Neihart and Heidi Zorn knew this material could not sit on a shelf.

“We felt a responsibility,” said Heidi Zorn. “Walter’s knowledge wasn’t just instructional — it was foundational. These principles matter as much today as they did centuries ago. Making this series freely available ensures his voice continues to guide riders everywhere.”

The four-part series documents Zettl working with horses and riders of varying levels, demonstrating how correct fundamentals build confidence, willingness, and brilliance. Viewers see firsthand his calm demeanor, his insistence on proper basics, and his deep belief that trust — not force — is the cornerstone of true collection.

Mark Neihart, who filmed and edited the original series, reflected on the importance of its preservation.

“Walter had an extraordinary gift. He could take a tense horse and, through systematic, thoughtful work, develop relaxation and confidence. His message was simple but profound: correct training builds trust — and trust creates brilliance.”

By releasing A Matter of Trust at no cost, Premier Equestrian is ensuring that Zettl’s legacy remains accessible to riders, trainers, and horse lovers around the world — not as archived history, but as living instruction.

