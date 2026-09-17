FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Premier Equestrian’s Geo Grid Helps Horse Owners Beat Mud Season with Recycled Ground Stabilization

WEST JORDAN, Utah — September 16, 2026 — As fall rains and winter thaw turn paddocks and gate areas into mud traps, Premier Equestrian is highlighting Premier Geo Grid®, its interlocking ground-stabilization system built to lock in drainage, cut mud, and stand up to heavy horse and vehicle traffic.

Premier Geo Grid is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with about 97% post-consumer recycled content. Each panel measures roughly 19.68″ × 19.68″ × 1.5″ (~2.69 sq. ft.); a 12-grid box covers about 32.28 sq. ft. Open cells fill with gravel, sand, or allow grass to grow through, creating a firm, drainable surface for paddocks, gate entrances, farm roads, pathways, driveways, and other high-traffic spots.

“Mud isn’t just messy — it’s a safety and maintenance problem,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “Geo Grid gives owners a permanent structure underfoot so water moves through, horses aren’t standing in soup, and they’re not rebuilding the same gate every spring.”

“We built Geo Grid for real farm use — horses, trucks, weather,” said Chris Neihart, CEO of Premier Equestrian. “When it’s installed on a proper base and filled correctly, it delivers serious load capacity and a surface that lasts.”

Key points

Interlocking HDPE grids for mud control, soil stabilization, and drainage

– Suited to equestrian and non-equestrian sites (paddocks, arenas/paths, driveways, parking)

– High load capacity when installed on the recommended base and filled

– Bulk ordering and consults available for larger projects

Geo Grid is available at PremierEquestrian.com. For bulk quotes or install guidance, call 1-800-611-6109.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian Inc. provides arena footing, dust control, ground stabilization, and facility equipment for horse owners and professionals. Based in West Jordan, Utah. Learn more at www.PremierEquestrian.com.

Media contact



Premier Equestrian

800-611-6109

www.PremierEquestrian.com