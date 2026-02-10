Premier Equestrian Sponsors Week 6 at Desert International Horse Park

West Jordan, Utah — February 10, 2026

Premier Equestrian is proud to sponsor Week 6 (February 11-15) at The Desert International Horse Park (DIHP), reinforcing its commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability in equestrian sport.

During week 6, riders and spectators alike will experience world-class footing in both the Grand Prix Arena and Grand Prix Warm-Up Arena, each equipped with Premier Equestrian’s Arion® Ebb & Flow System. This state-of-the-art subsurface irrigation technology delivers precise, consistent hydration across every square inch of the riding surface—ensuring optimal footing conditions for elite competition.

The Arion® Ebb & Flow system represents a major advancement in arena management, using up to 70% less water than traditional overhead watering methods. By hydrating the arena evenly from the ground up, the system eliminates dry spots, reduces dust, and minimizes surface disruption—resulting in safer, more consistent footing for horses and riders while significantly reducing water consumption. In the event of a significant rainstorm, the Arion® Ebb & Flow system will also evacuate excess water, helping arenas recover quickly after heavy rainfall. A computerized control system continuously monitors moisture levels, precisely adding or removing water to maintain ideal hydration conditions at all times.

In addition to advanced moisture management, DIHP arenas feature Premier ProTex™ footing, creating a reliable and safe riding surface for competition and daily training alike. The added stability of Premier ProTex helps horses perform at their peak, supporting confidence, consistency, and soundness. Show participants have been extremely pleased with the quality and performance of the surfaces at Desert International Horse Park.

Premier Equestrian’s All Purpose Fiber Footing was strategically installed in the grass field at Desert International Horse Park prior to the sod being laid. The unique fiber composition, create a perfect nest for roots to adhere to. As the roots entangle themselves around the fibers, they are nourished with additional moisture, providing more strength to the root zone and enabling the surface to resist digging up. This exceptional performance is a testament to Premier Equestrian’s commitment to delivering high-quality arena solutions that can withstand the demands of elite-level equestrian events.

Premier Equestrian has been providing footing, dressage arena products, and jumps at Desert International Horse Park for over five years, supporting the venue’s growth into a world-class equestrian destination. Having such an exceptional show facility on the West Coast has significantly reduced the burden on participants who previously had to travel east to compete at a comparable level. Today, DIHP stands as a premier equestrian facility and is widely regarded as one of the finest in the country.

“Desert International Horse Park continues to set the standard for excellence in equestrian facilities,” said Premier Equestrian. “We’re proud to partner with DIHP and support an event that not only showcases top-tier sport, but also embraces responsible, forward-thinking arena technology.”

Week 6 sponsored by Premier Equestrian highlights the shared commitment between Premier and The Desert International Horse Park to elevate performance while prioritizing sustainability—proving that innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand at the highest levels of the sport.

Premier Equestrian is the leading supplier of horse arena footing, top quality dressage equipment, horse jumps, barn & stable equipment as well as rubber pavers, and drainage mats. Premier Equestrian products can be seen at The Desert International Horse Park, Adequan Global Dressage Festival, the Pan American Games and a multitude venues around the world.

