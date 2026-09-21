FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Premier Equestrian Spotlights Sundance Dressage Arena as Show Season Approaches A clear court at home turns everyday schooling into show-ready geometry — available now at PremierEquestrian.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — September 20, 2026 — As fall show calendars fill and riders sharpen tests for the season ahead, Premier Equestrian is spotlighting its best-selling Sundance Dressage Arena — a portable cone-and-rail court built so the boundary itself becomes part of the training. In dressage, the rails are not décor. Precise geometry helps riders sculpt the horse into graceful bends, tall piaffes, and powerful forward movement. A true 20×40 or 20×60 meter outline at home means corners, centerlines, and lateral lines can be practiced every ride — not guessed at in an open field the week before a show. “Show season rewards the work you did at home,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “When the court is clear every day, the horse learns where the corners live. Geometry becomes habit — and that shows up in the ring.” The Sundance Dressage Arena is Premier Equestrian’s best-selling arena and is positioned on the company’s compare page as “Best Value, Most Features.” It is designed for performance, style, easy set-up, and low maintenance — suitable for everyday schooling, clinics, and competition environments.

Verified design highlights (PremierEquestrian.com)

– Set-in troughs for quick rail seating and straightforward assembly

– Cones 12 inches tall with a 16-inch base; top of rail 12 inches from the ground

– Rails 1.5 inches × 5.5 inches × 4 meters, cut to exact lengths, with UV/impact resistance and ribs for strength

– Super Heavy wind-tolerance rating; slide-on bottom plates allow cones to be filled with sand; eight bottom cone covers included in standard packages for added stability

– Breakaway-style fit: cones and rails designed to pop out if a horse’s leg impacts them

– Indoor or outdoor footing, or grass — portable or longer-term setup

– Low maintenance: hose, mild detergent, wipe down — no painting or hardware to maintain

Package options

– 20×40 meter: 30 cones, 30 four-meter rail sections, 8 bottom cone covers

– 20×60 meter: 40 cones, 40 four-meter rail sections, 8 bottom cone covers

– Short-rail version: 9 feet 3.5 inches rails

– Training arenas with open sections for enter/exit during schooling

– Packages with Berkshire letters or flower-box letters for a finished, show-ready look

Premier dressage arenas are used on private farms and boarding facilities and have appeared at world-class events, including the FEI World Equestrian Games. Free shipping is offered in the contiguous United States. Product pages note typical ship timing within about 72 hours, with roughly 1-2 weeks in transit.

For sizing help, letter packages, or choosing between Sundance and other Premier arenas, visit www.PremierEquestrian.com or call 1-800-611-6109 / 1-801-446-1857.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian, Inc. manufactures and supplies equestrian footing products, dressage arenas, arena equipment, and farm essentials. Based at 6131 W 9860 S, West Jordan, UT 84081, the company has helped horse owners, trainers, and facilities create safer, more effective riding environments for more than two decades.

Media Contact

Mark Neihart

Premier Equestrian

Mark@premierequestrian.com

800-611-6109