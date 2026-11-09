FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Mark Neihart, Premier Equestrian

Mark@premierequestrian.com | 800-611-6109

Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian, is available for interviews.

Premier Geo Grid Stabilizes High-Traffic Farm Ground in Mud Season

WEST JORDAN, Utah — November 5, 2026 — Premier Equestrian is highlighting Premier Geo Grid, its interlocking HDPE ground-stabilization grid, for the parts of horse properties that fail first in wet weather: paddock gates, the ground around water tanks, barn paths, and farm roads used by trucks and trailers.

Mud keeps horses standing in wet, unsanitary ground and creates unsafe footing for animals and people. Standing water and churned soil also cause ruts, potholes, erosion, and repeated regrading.

Geo Grid is installed beneath gravel or grass. Its open cells hold fill in place while letting water drain horizontally and vertically. When installed on the recommended base and properly filled, the grid supports up to 3,500 pounds per square inch, spreading the weight of horses, vehicles, and farm equipment. The reinforced HDPE is rated from minus 40 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, which suits properties with freeze-thaw cycles.

“Mud is hard on horses’ feet, and it’s hard on the trucks, trailers, and people moving through a property every day,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “For a gate, a driveway, or a farm road that takes a beating all winter, an engineered grid on a proper base with the right fill is built to last. We’d rather help people choose the right tool for each spot than sell them the wrong one.”

Installation requires base preparation. The area is excavated and graded, the soil is compacted, a base layer is added as needed, and the grids are laid with a small expansion gap at the edges and then filled. Each grid measures 19.68 by 19.68 by 1.5 inches, about 2.69 square feet. The system is primarily a permanent installation but can be removed and reused.

Premier Equestrian also offers Mud Control Mats, which install directly on soil without a base, and the company helps owners decide which approach fits each area of a property.

More information is available at www.PremierEquestrian.com/product/premier-geo-grid-mats-ground-stabilization/.

Images available on request.

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian, Inc. manufactures and supplies equestrian footing products, dressage arenas, arena equipment, and farm essentials. Based at 6131 W 9860 S, West Jordan, UT 84081, the company has helped horse owners, trainers, and facilities create safer, more effective riding environments for more than two decades. Learn more at www.PremierEquestrian.com.

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