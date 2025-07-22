Print Professional with Equine Roots Joins AHP-Introducing FullStride Print Solutions

Brianna Caso, a lifelong equestrian, is excited to bring her animal industry background full circle with the launch of FullStride Print Solutions, a WBENC-certified, woman-owned print company offering high-quality variable data printing and tailored marketing solutions.

Caso co-founded FullStride alongside her sister Marissa Day to challenge the traditional print model. The duo brings a unique blend of old-school print expertise and next-gen creativity, paired with a commitment to exceptional service and deep production knowledge with the help of their team.

Before entering the print world, Brianna earned a degree in Animal Science and worked hands-on in the equine industry. She interned under Lizzy Traband and gained early career experience at Pin Oak Lane Farm and B.W. Furlong & Associates in New Jersey. Though she later pivoted into print, Brianna remained closely tied to the equine community.

Now with over five years of print industry experience, she’s merging her passion for horses with a new mission: helping equestrian and agricultural brands elevate their marketing through print.

Equestrian industries are built on hard work, integrity, and attention to detail, the exact values that define how we operate at FullStride. Brianna is thrilled to join AHP and be a print resource for this incredible community. Stay tuned to learn more about FullStride’s projects and solutions!

Contact:

Brianna Caso

FullStride Print Solutions

brianna@fullstrideprint.com| (570) 368-3398

www.fullstrideprint.com