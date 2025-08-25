Protect Your Equine Business: 5 Legal Essentials from Equine Attorney Polly Hey

August 25, 2025 – Boarders leaving without notice, sales arrangements gone sour, and last-minute show cancellations when the trailer is headed down the road. Just a few of the many instances you’ll wish you had a formal agreement in place.

It’s true, when you started your equine business, your to-do list probably didn’t include things like contracts, liability waivers, or legal structures.

But as equine attorney and lifelong horsewoman Polly Hey reminds equestrian entrepreneurs in a recent How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast episode, that’s exactly what could make or break your business.

Polly grew up in the barn, so she truly gets the industry from both the legal and horse-world perspectives. And she shares stories and strategies that every business owner in the equine space needs to hear.

From contracts and liability waivers to sale agreements and business structure, Polly shares practical advice to help you protect your business without the overwhelm.

If you own a barn, teach lessons, or train horses, this episode is packed with practical advice to help you protect what you’ve built.

Listen to Protect Your Horse Business: 5 Legal Essentials from Equine Attorney Polly Hey [Episode 181]:

