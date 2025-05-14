Published:  Insulin resistance versus dysregulation — a distinction without a difference.

ECIR Group Inc.

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD has devoted decades to the study of Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID)/Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance (IR) in horses and has played a foundational role in advocating for the use of “insulin resistance” over “insulin dysregulation” for the more accurate and clinically relevant implications. We are pleased to announce that her perspective article, Insulin resistance versus dysregulation—a distinction without a difference, waspublished in the December issue of Equine Veterinary Education, the official publication of the AAEP and BEVA.

The article summary explains: “For the last 10 years, the term ‘insulin dysregulation’ has replaced ‘insulin resistance’ when referring to horses with hyperinsulinaemia. The rationale was that this was an all-inclusive term that covered all possible causes of hyperinsulinaemia. The implication is that hyperinsulinaemia has been shown to occur outside of insulin resistance, with insulin resistance being defined as failure of the insulin-sensitive cells to respond normally to insulin, as best documented by the euglycaemic hyperinsulinaemic clamp. This article will show the evidence for that is weak to nonexistent in the horse and the term ‘insulin dysregulation’ is a misnomer that should be abandoned.”

Dr. Kellon walks through the evidence in the equine for her perspective, the reliance on incretins, insulin clearance, primary hyperinsulinemia, obesity and inflammation, endocrine disrupting chemicals, and the hyperinsulinemia/insulin resistance link. Finally, Dr. Kellon reviews concerns as to how the use of the term insulin dysregulation in the equine may effect avenues of research, collaboration, funding, and diagnostic approaches, and offers recommendation for use of more accurate terminology.

To learn more, join the ECIR Group, October 31 – November 2, for the 2025 Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference, via Zoom, which continues the mission to serve the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse. www.nolaminitis.org

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

