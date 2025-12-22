Randi Thompson Announces Launch of the Equine Safety & Standards Network (ESSN) and Returns to American Horse Publications Community

Saluda, North Carolina — December 2025 — Randi Thompson, award-winning equine educator, legal consultant, and industry advocate, is pleased to announce the launch of the Equine Safety & Standards Network (ESSN) — a new professional initiative created to help horse industry programs improve safety practices, strengthen operational systems, reduce liability exposure, and elevate professional standards across riding schools, training barns, competitive programs, and recreational trail riding operations.

ESSN provides practical, real-world tools for equine professionals, including:

Safety and operational checklists

Horse and rider evaluation templates

Liability awareness education

Forms, documentation systems, and workflow guidance

Best-practice frameworks for instructors, trainers, and facilities

“ESSN was created to help horse professionals succeed with more confidence, clarity, and protection — not by adding more work to their plates, but by giving them systems that make safety part of routine,” Thompson said. “Every program can raise standards, and every rider deserves a safer experience.”

The launch aligns with Thompson’s return to the American Horse Publications community. Thompson previously worked extensively within the AHP network during her development of Horse and Rider Awareness®, the Jumping Instructors Network, the Dressage Instructors Network, The Ladies Horse Society, and the award-winning How to Market Your Horse Business project — which was recognized by Social Media Examiner as Top 10 Facebook Small Business Page.

“I am excited to come home to AHP,” Thompson said. “This community shaped so much of the success of my past programs, supported my work, and opened doors I could not have opened alone. I’m looking forward to reconnecting and contributing again — especially through the launch of Equine Safety and Standards Network (ESSN).”

Thompson currently works as an equine legal consultant and expert witness, assisting attorneys and insurers with case analysis, risk management, safety standards, and equine liability. ESSN reflects the next evolution of that work — bridging education, safety, documentation, and industry awareness into a cohesive resource for horse professionals.

“ESSN isn’t about fear — it’s about empowerment,” Thompson said. “It’s about protecting the people who dedicate their lives to horses, and strengthening the future of riding, teaching, and training in the U.S. and beyond.”

###

About ESSN

The Equine Safety & Standards Network provides tools, systems, support, and continuing educational resources for horse industry professionals seeking to strengthen safety practices, reduce liability, and elevate operational standards.

Contact:

Randi Thompson

Equine Industry Legal Consultant & Expert Witness

Founder — Equine Safety & Standards Network

Saluda, NC

Email: randi@horseexpertwitness-consultant.com

Website: randithompsonlive.com