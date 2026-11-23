The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Press Release

For Immediate Release – Photos Available Upon Request

View release and photos here

Press Contact: Sarah Evers Conrad, communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club: ponyclub.org | 859-254-7669



November 20, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites businesses, equestrian brands, and industry partners to explore opportunities for 2027. With a nationwide network of equestrians, families, volunteers, and horse industry professionals, Pony Club offers rewarding ways to connect with an engaged audience while supporting top-notch equestrian education.

As the leading equestrian education organization, USPC provides members of all ages with benefits that go well beyond riding. The Pony Club program not only teaches horse care and safe horsemanship; it also transforms lives and develops future leaders. Through Pony Club, members learn valuable life skills, including teamwork, leadership, responsibility, and how to take initiative. With nearly a dozen English and Western riding disciplines, members of all ages, and horses and ponies of all sizes, breeds, and types, Pony Club offers partners the opportunity to connect with a broad equestrian community.

“Our partners play an important role in helping Pony Club provide education, resources, and outstanding experiences for our members,” said Marian Wahlgren, USPC Director of Development. “Through advertising, sponsored content, event sponsorships, and corporate partnerships, we can create meaningful connections that benefit both our partners and members. We look forward to welcoming new partners and continuing to grow these relationships in 2027.”

Join in and support Pony Club’s mission to educate the next generation, and reach an audience of active equestrians:

Be part of the excitement at Pony Club’s national events! From sponsorships to trade fair opportunities, USPC offers a variety of ways to get involved.

2027 USPC Convention: January 28-31, 2027 in Madison, Wis.

Reserve Your Sponsorship by December 3, 2026

Join us for this popular event that celebrates learning, leadership, and achievement. Packed with hands-on educational activities and special events, the USPC Convention is a great way to kick off the year. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/events/convention.

USPC Festival: Pony Club’s Biggest Event Returns in July 2028

The legendary USPC Festival happens every other year, featuring educational clinics and workshops plus national championships competition in eight disciplines for an unforgettable experience. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/events/festival.

Advertise with Pony Club

Want to reach the Pony Club community? USPC offers advertising opportunities to stay connected throughout the year through our official membership magazine, Discover USPC, and on the Pony Club Blog. Share your products, services, programs or organization with an enthusiastic equestrian audience of all ages, including Pony Club’s youth and adult members and their families, plus equine professionals, alumni, and a vast network of volunteers.

Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/news/media or email advertising@ponyclub.org.

We love partnering with organizations that share our passion for horses and our commitment to helping equestrians grow. USPC offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for those who want to support our programs, members, and mission.

For companies interested in building a more in-depth relationship with Pony Club, USPC offers customized corporate sponsorships, including a mix of advertising, events, online exposure, and other special recognition.

Affiliate partnerships are also available; these partners give back to Pony Club in a variety of ways to enhance the member experience, including Pony Club Perks, while also supporting our programs and the national organization.

Become part of the Pony Club family today: More information about Pony Club and our partnership opportunities can be found in our media kit. Request information on becoming a Pony Club sponsor by emailing development@ponyclub.org.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities for all ages and experience levels in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offers Allpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org.