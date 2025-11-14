Read the 2025 November Show Jumping Issue of The Plaid Horse Magazine and Listen to the Latest Episodes of The Plaidcast!

The Plaid Horse is a print and digital publishing company, proudly printed in the United States. We provide exceptional coverage for the hunter/jumper/breeding disciplines at reasonable rates. We support equestrian competitors, horse fans, the general public, and suppliers to the industry through horse show and event coverage, equine articles of interest, and advertisements.

Canada’s Sofia Popescue Rides to Represent Something Bigger

Sofia Popescu’s summer competition season was a standout. At the Traverse City Horse Shows in Northern Michigan, the young rider from Canada has already won a Silver medal for her country in the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) Junior Team jumping competition, and in September competed head to head with top professionals at the American Gold Cup in the $32,000 Storm Ridge Capital Grand Prix CSI2*-her first event of this caliber.

Still, before she embarks on college next fall, Popescu has more big plans lined up for this winter at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) as she continues developing her string of horses and rapidly ascending international junior show jumping ranks. “I’m hoping to jump in the U25 series this year for the first time-which is very exciting to work towards-as well as get more confidence and experience at the 2* level,” she says.

Though uprooting from home to travel to competitions in the U.S. and taking online courses so she has the flexibility to accomplish all her riding goals doesn’t come without challenges for Popescu, she has the support of a strong team and a daily system which both help her pursue the highest levels of the sport where she one day aims to represent Canada on a major stage.

Studying and Staying in the Saddle

In her senior year of high school, Popescu is strongly focused on her academics. On top of her traditional class load, she’s also taking several electives – a favorite is Social Media Marketing.

Procrastinating or getting behind on assignments is not an option for Popescu, who structures her schedule around riding. “Being online is really helpful to me,” she says, “I get all my work done between Monday and Wednesday, because I usually start showing Thursday or Friday.”

Later in the week, once competition starts rolling, Popescu grabs a quick breakfast that she can take to go and heads to the barn. She greets all of her horses, then grabs her helmet and ring bag to trade walking to class for walking technical jumper courses.

Like many young riders who concentrate their effort in the saddle, Popescu gains a different kind of education while riding and competing.

“Showing alongside the people that I do has really helped bring my junior career to where it is now, and just getting to be on the East Coast has been such a great growth experience.”

Popescu doesn’t stop learning once she’s off the horses; she hangs around the horse show to watch as many riders as possible. “I go cheer on my friends, as well as take the horses out to go get grass or walk around the other rings. There’s so much to take away from being at the sidelines.”

As she looks forward to graduating and moving on to higher education, Popescu says, “I’d like to stay on the East Coast so I can be close to Florida and keep my riding and school schedule together. Still getting to compete throughout college while having a full student experience is really important to me.”

Katorose HV

Popescu’s current top horse is Katorose HV Zirocco Blue VDL x Indoctro), or Kata, is a 10-year-old KWPN mare whom she jumped her first grand prix and the past two years of NAYC competition with. Under the guidance of her trainers, Ilan Ferder and Canadian Olympian show jumper Erynn Ballard of Ilan Ferder Stables, Popescu and Kata have grown a powerful partnership.

“Kata is my girl. She’s a horse I can always rely on and trust,” says Popescu. “She’s a great team horse because she can jump long classes, like NAYC, which is five days in a row, and gives the same effort every day.”

—

