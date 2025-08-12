Ready to Take Blogs or Other Written Content Off Your Marketing Team’s Plate?

Hi AHP friends,

If your marketing team’s to-do list is overflowing (and let’s be honest—whose isn’t), one thing they can consider outsourcing is written content.

I’ve found that many equine marketing teams reclaim valuable time when they outsource long-form writing projects—especially blogs—to a freelance writer. This approach lets them maintain a steady stream of polished, high-quality content without overburdening their in-house staff.

If we haven’t met at an AHP conference yet, I’m Sarah Welk Baynum—an equestrian, OTTB owner, published fiction author, and professional freelance writer. I specialize in creating well-researched, on-brand, long-form blog and other written content tailored to equine businesses.

Currently, I write for companies like Tribute Equine Nutrition, helping them publish engaging, educational blog posts every month that their customers actually want to read, without adding more work to their internal team’s plate. I also offer other complementary services, like the podcast hosting I do for Tribute Nutrition, since much of the content overlaps between the two.

If your company has a blog that needs more love, or if your team wants a little help producing consistent, professionally written content that supports your brand voice and goals, I’d love to connect!

In addition to blog articles, freelance writers like me often provide other long-form content services, including press releases, editorial articles, interview profiles such as those for sponsored riders, and marketing copy.

It was wonderful seeing many of you a few months ago, and I hope to cross paths with more of you at next year’s AHP conference!

Media Contact:

Sarah Welk Baynum

SarahWelkBaynum@Outlook.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-welk-baynum/

https://sarahwelkbaynumauthor.com/freelance-writing-services/