Real Rider Cup Launches New Website, Announces New Partnerships and Ambitious Fundraising Goal in Anniversary Year

Founded by Anita Motion in 2017, the Real Rider Cup (RRC) charity show jumping competition has raised over $780,000 for Thoroughbred aftercare to date while increasing awareness and fostering a spirit of collaboration and community between the racing, aftercare, and equestrian industries. Mounted on Thoroughbreds and wearing the racing silks of their colleagues, employers, or other connections, participating riders pledge to raise $1,000 for RRC beneficiaries and contend a show jumping course, riding for fast, clean rounds. Awards are given for individual and team results, as well as top-earning fundraisers. Riders from across industries are welcome and encouraged.

The event has launched a new website which offers an updated design that better highlights participants and their fundraising impact as well as improved user experience. Registrations are now open for the Lexington leg of the event, which takes place on Saturday, July 11th. Held at New Vocation’s flagship Mereworth Farm facility, the evening will once again include local food trucks, music, and visits with adoptable Thoroughbreds. The Fair Hill leg of competition will take a one-year hiatus in the midst of management changes with the Maryland 5*, which hosted the event in 2025.

“What began in 2017 as a one-time, lighthearted side show has grown into a significant source of funding for Thoroughbred retraining programs,” said RRC founder, Anita Motion. “We are incredibly proud of what The Real Rider Cup has become and deeply grateful to all the competitors and donors who have contributed along the way.”

2026 marks the 10th running of the Real Rider Cup, as well as the return of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships to Keeneland Race Course. To celebrate these occasions, the RRC has teamed up with Breeders’ Cup Charities and Keeneland with the goal of achieving a major milestone: $1,000,000 total raised since the inception of the RRC. Breeders’ Cup Charities and Keeneland will field teams of riders and have committed to match their respective team’s total raised up to $5,000.

“Caring for Thoroughbreds after their racing career is a shared responsibility across our industry, and initiatives like the Real Rider Cup bring that commitment to life in a meaningful and engaging way,” said Keeneland President and CEO, Shannon Arvin. “This event is a celebration of these incredible athletes as they transition into and thrive in second careers beyond racing. As we look ahead to what is sure to be a milestone year for both the event and Keeneland, we are proud to support this effort and encourage others to join us in helping these horses succeed long after they leave the track.”

“Breeders’ Cup Charities is proud to support the Real Rider Cup and its mission to create meaningful second careers for Thoroughbreds,” said Drew Fleming, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “The impact this event has had over the past decade—both in funding and in bringing our industry together—is remarkable. As we return to Kentucky this fall, it’s especially meaningful to stand alongside great partners like the Real Rider Cup and Keeneland in pushing toward the million-dollar milestone and challenging others across the sport to join us in supporting Thoroughbred aftercare.”

Learn more and enter today at www.therealridercup.com.

Proceeds of the Real Rider Cup benefit the Retired Racehorse Project, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and Beyond the Wire.

Co-founded by entities from across the Maryland Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, Beyond the Wire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which facilitates the retirement of Maryland-based racehorses. Through generous annual pledges from partnered organizations and a $20 per start contribution from owners, Beyond the Wire places retiring horses with Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance-accredited facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and supports their retraining and any rehabilitation needed.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption program in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired Thoroughbred and Standardbred racehorse has led to the placement of over 7,000 individuals, with 500 retirees entering the program each year. With facilities in Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of aftercare options.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Holly Smith

hsmith@therrp.org