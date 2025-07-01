Red Horse on a Red Hill Communications Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Whitwell, Tennessee, June 30, 2025 – Award-winning author, educator, farmer, and equestrian Hope Ellis-Ashburn is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her business, Red Horse on a Red Hill Communications (RHRHC)!

Hope has always had a writer’s heart, even going back to her pre-college days. Over the years, she has incorporated her writing into other professional roles. But it wasn’t until June 2015 that she sold her first article, and RHRHC, named for her former spicy chestnut mare that once ruled her family’s Red Hill community farm, was born. The rest, as they say, is history. Today, her work has appeared in 14 publications. She has also written two books, developed a riding diary, and more. This fall, even with her roles as a full-time agriculture educator and part-time farmer, she will reach the milestone of publishing 200 times! “I’m deeply grateful for all of the editors, magazines, and readers that support me and allow me to do what I love,” Ellis-Ashburn says.

Hope was raised on a dairy and row crop farm that totaled more than 600 acres and continues to farm today alongside her spouse on an Angus cow-calf beef operation. The Ashburn farm has been in continuous operation by the same family for more than 200 years. She and her husband live onsite in their nearly 100-year-old farmhouse, sharing their lives with Hope’s horses, donkeys, and the farm’s two Border Collie dogs and cattle herd.

She earned her Master of Science degree in Agricultural and Extension Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Middle Tennessee State University. A lifelong equestrian, she competed on the horse judging and equestrian teams while attending MTSU. In addition to being a certified agriculture educator, she also holds an industry certification in fundamentals of animal science from Elanco. Hope’s deep roots in agriculture influence her writing daily. A collection of her work, including her books, can be found on her website https://redhorseonaredhill.pubsitepro.com.

For more information or to contact Hope to discuss a writing assignment, please email her at hopeeashburn@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

Hope Ellis-Ashburn

5200 Old Dunlap Road

Whitwell, TN 37397

(423) 718-6241

hopeeashburn@gmail.com