RED STEAGALL COWBOY GATHERING NAMED BEST COWBOY MUSIC GATHERING BY TRUE WEST MAGAZINE

FORT WORTH, TEXAS— With roots rich in Western swing and cowboy music, the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering was named “Best Cowboy Music Gathering for 2026” by True West magazine. The “Best of the West” award announcement comes on the heels of the 34th annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering, which took place October 24-26, 2025, in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas.

True West’s “Best of the West” awards honor outstanding influencers in Western-themed categories. This is the second-consecutive year the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering has earned the “Best Cowboy Music Gathering” designation.

Noted entertainer Red Steagall helped found his Cowboy Gathering in 1991 in an effort to preserve Western heritage and authentic Western experiences. Now managed by Marked For Greatness Properties LLC, the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering is a weekend takeover of the Fort Worth Stockyards during the last weekend of October. It features ranch rodeos, chuck wagon cook-offs, a Youth fiddle contest, cowboy music and poetry, a Western swing festival and dance, and more.

The 2025 Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering attracted more than 5,600 event ticket holders and exposed more than 100,000 Fort Worth Stockyards visitors to authentic Western experiences during the weekend. Visitors hailed from across the United States as well as over 15 countries, including Australia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Europe and Japan. Highlights of the 2025 gathering include 14 ranch rodeo teams from across Texas competing for more than $21,000; 16 chuck wagon teams competing for $4,500 in cash prizes; and 22 Youth fiddlers competing for scholarships.

