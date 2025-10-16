Register now for the MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Equine Veterinary Continuing Education Series to be held Nov. 1

Veterinarians and veterinary technicians must pre-register for the webinar, which will focus on performance horse management and rehabilitation – including the older athlete.

October 16, 2025 (McLEAN, Va.) – Pre-registration is required for the upcoming continuing education webinars, Performance Horse Management and Rehabilitation – Including the Older Athlete, brought to you by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Sponsorship. Please join us on Sat., Nov. 1, 2025.

Morning Lecture and Live Q&A: 9:30am – 12:00pm EDT

– In this live webinar, participants will gain valuable insights into the latest updates and advancements related to the diagnostics, management, and rehabilitation of performance horses, including senior performance horses. This session will be led by globally recognized experts at the forefront of research and clinical practice. These lectures are tailored to provide veterinarians and horse owners with the most current, practical, and actionable insights.

Afternoon Live Panel Discussion: 1:00-3:30pm EDT

– In this live webinar, our panel of leading experts in research, nutrition, and clinical practice will explore a range of real-life case studies related to the management and rehabilitation of performance horses, with a special focus on complementary and multimodal diagnostic imaging. These case studies will cover key areas such as clinical diagnosis workups, nutritional support, imaging, and outcomes, providing a holistic approach to equine care. The goal is to present a well-rounded perspective that goes beyond diagnosing the issue and ensures the best possible outcome for the equine patient. The webinar will feature actual cases, with each case delving into clinical signs, relevant lab testing, imaging diagnostics, treatment and management options, as well as the challenges encountered along the way. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate by asking questions and engaging with both the virtual audience and the panelists. Interactive discussion points will be integrated to foster idea sharing and collaboration on an online platform.

The webinars are approved for five Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE)-CE credits to veterinarians and veterinary technicians. The virtual program is available at no charge and will cover research-based nutrition, along with the latest in laboratory diagnostics and clinical recommendations.

This year’s speakers are Pat Harris, MA, PhD, VetMB, DipECVCN, MRCVS & RCVS specialist in clinical nutrition (equine), Nutrition and Science Advisor to Mars Horsecare and the WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, Waltham Petcare Science Institute, as well as Scientific Advisor to MARS EQUESTRIAN; Amy Polkes, DVM, DACVIM, Equine Internal Medicine Specialist, Antech™ Equine Diagnostic Division, Owner, Equine Internal Medicine and Diagnostic Services; Bryan Cassill, MS, MBA, Commercial and Formulation Manager, Mars Horsecare US, home of the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition brand; Sarah Nelson, BSc (Hons), Product Manager, Mars Horsecare UK, home of the SPILLERS™ brand; and special guest Alexandra Scharf, DVM, PHD, DACVR, DACVR-EDI, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Large Animal Diagnostic Imaging; University of Pennsylvania School Veterinary Medicine.

Register at https://web.antechdiagnostics.com/equinewebinarseries. A replay of the 2024 lecture is also available on the same webpage, on-demand for 2.5 RACE-CE credits at no-charge.

This virtual educational series integrates Mars, Incorporated’s equine-focused products and services which include WALTHAM™ Science, Antech Diagnostics™, Sound™ Powered by Antech™, BUCKEYE™ Nutrition and SPILLERS™ Brands working together to promote total equine wellness.

