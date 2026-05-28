Registration Deadline Fast Approaching for 2026 Youth Excellence Seminar

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association will host the 2026 Youth Excellence Seminar July 8-10 in Amarillo, and the registration deadline is June 1.

The event, sponsored by Wrangler and John Deere, welcomes AQHYA members and nonmembers ages 10-18 to experience a three-day, action-packed event that offers valuable leadership skills, inspiring speakers and tons of fun.

Dr. Temple Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and one of the most influential voices in animal behavior and livestock handling, will be the YES keynote speaker.

Hosted by the 2025-26 AQHYA officers and directors, YES offers a variety of activities and workshops focused on developing the youth in our industry. If you’ve never attended YES, it’s an exceptional opportunity to meet new friends, grow your leadership skills and learn more about your American Quarter Horse community.

Grandin, who will speak on July 10, is also a leading advocate for autism awareness. Diagnosed with autism as a child, she uses her experiences to promote understanding of neurodiversity and different ways of thinking through her writing, speaking and outreach.

She is the author of numerous books on animal behavior, autism and livestock handling, including works focused on developing career skills and understanding how different minds approach challenges. Her contributions have earned international recognition, including being named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Grandin was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in September 2017, in 2022 was named a Colorado State University Distinguished Professor, and in 2023 was inducted into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame.

Register now to make sure you don’t miss this unique opportunity to see one of the most respected people in the western industry.

For more information about the 2026 Youth Excellence Seminar, and to register by June 1, visit www.aqha.com/yes. Learn more about the American Quarter Horse Youth Association at www.aqha.com/youth.

Media Contact:

Justin Shaw

jshaw@aqha.org