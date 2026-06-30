Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Opens RFP for Media Team Ahead of 10th Anniversary Event

Proposals are due July 15 for comprehensive photo, video, interview and social content services during the Sept. 11-20, 2026 event in Reno, Nevada.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity has issued a Request for Proposal for a qualified media professional or small media team to provide comprehensive photo, video and content services during its 10th anniversary event, taking place Sept. 11-20, 2026, at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

The selected media team will help document one of the reined cow horse industry’s signature events, capturing the athleticism, horsemanship, community and atmosphere that have defined Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity over the past decade. The opportunity is open to individuals or small teams capable of fulfilling the complete event media scope, with relevant equestrian, livestock, western sports or large-scale event experience strongly preferred.

The RFP outlines four core content functions: behind-the-scenes, lifestyle, vendor and sponsor coverage; in-arena competition photography; videography, b-roll and back gate interviews; and timely mobile-first social content for same-day event coverage. Deliverables include daily social media photo selects, high-resolution event galleries, sponsor and vendor photo sets, short-form video clips, back gate interview footage, a 3-5 minute post-event highlight reel, and raw footage/full archives.

An optional pre-event content package is also available for teams with social media and content strategy capabilities. The add-on would cover Aug. 1 through Sept. 10, 2026, and may include competitor spotlights, sponsor highlights, registration and event reminders, archive content, educational posts, engagement content and a structured 10-day countdown campaign leading into the event.

In 2025, the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity marked a record-setting ninth year, adding three days to the schedule and surpassing $700,000 in payouts while welcoming its largest number of futurity entries and largest western trade show lineup to date. The 2026 event will mark the Futurity’s 10th anniversary, continuing its growth as a competition, gathering place and showcase for the reined cow horse community.

“As we prepare for our 10th year, we are looking for a media team that understands what Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity represents,” said Dar Hanson, President of Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity. “This event is built on great horses, dedicated exhibitors, loyal sponsors and a community that shows up year after year. We want a team that can capture the action in the arena, but also the moments around it — the early mornings, the back gate, the barns, the families, the vendors and the people who make this event what it is.”

Dar Hanson, President of Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Interested media professionals and teams should submit a cover letter, portfolio or reel, detailed scope of services, itemized fee structure, equipment list and backup/redundancy plan. Proposals are due July 15, 2026. Interviews and follow-up conversations are expected to take place July 15-31, with contract award targeted for Aug. 1.

The full RFP can be viewed at: renosnafflebitfuturity.com

Questions and proposal submissions should be directed to:

Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity — Media & Marketing

Email: media@renosnafflebitfuturity.com

Subject Line: RSBF 2026 Media Team Proposal — [Name / Company]

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event features futurity, derby, horse show and sale, bringing together horses, riders, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans for a multi-day celebration of western performance horse competition and community. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS OR INTERVIEWS REQUESTS

Media Contact:

Chelsea Sutton

Title: Cue PR + Marketing

Email: chelsea@cuepr.com

Phone: 252-717-9919