Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Returns Sept. 11-20 for Milestone 10th Anniversary

Following a record-setting 2025, the free-to-attend event brings 10 days of elite cow horse competition, Western shopping, a horse sale and anniversary celebrations back to Reno.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will return to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center September 11-20, 2026, marking its 10th anniversary with 10 days of reined cow horse competition, Western shopping, special events and celebrations honoring the people and traditions that have shaped the show over the past decade. Spectator admission is free.

The milestone arrives as the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity builds on a period of significant growth. The event doubled in size in 2024, driven largely by the addition of Derby competition, then reached new highs in 2025 with more than $700,000 in payouts, a record Futurity field and the largest Western Trade Show participation in event history.

“Reaching 10 years means a lot because Reno has grown through the support of the horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans who come back year after year. The level of competition has grown tremendously, but we’ve worked hard to keep the welcoming atmosphere that has always made this show special. Whether you’ve been part of the cow horse world your whole life or have never watched a horse work a cow, this anniversary is a great year to come experience Reno and see what this sport is all about.” Dar Hanson, President at Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Ten Days of Reined Cow Horse Competition

At the heart of Reno is reined cow horse, a demanding Western discipline that showcases the versatility, athleticism and partnership of horse and rider. Competition unfolds across phases including herd work, rein work and cow work, giving spectators a chance to watch highly trained horses move from controlled maneuvers to fast, dynamic work with cattle.

The 2026 schedule brings Futurity and Derby competitors together with a full slate of horse show classes. Reno’s signature Futurity showcases 3-year-old horses in the first stage of their competitive careers, while the Derby provides a platform for the more experienced 4- and 5-year-old horses to return to the show pen.

The anniversary follows a record-setting 2025 Futurity and a decade in which the event has grown from a regional gathering into an established stop for the West Coast reined cow horse community.

Beyond the Show Pen

The experience extends throughout the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center concourse with the 2026 Western Trade Show, open September 11-20. Vendors from across the West Coast will offer saddles and tack, equine supplies, handcrafted jewelry, Western fashion, leather goods, custom hats, ranch equipment and more. The Trade Show returns after reaching record vendor participation in 2025, with both longtime Reno vendors and new exhibitors joining the anniversary lineup.

On Saturday, September 19, the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale will bring select young prospects, broodmares, performance horses and ranch horses to Reno beginning at 4 p.m. PT. New for 2026, Reno has added $10,000 to its Sale Horse Incentive Program, increasing the total incentive purse to $12,000 and strengthening the connection between horses sold through Reno and future Futurity competition.

Celebrating a Decade of Horsemanship and Western Tradition

The 10th anniversary will also look back at the people, horses and craftsmanship that have helped shape reined cow horse.

On Thursday, September 17, Reno will recognize legendary horseman Ken Wold with its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award during the Lifetime Achievement Banquet, presented by KM Performance Horses. An NRCHA Hall of Fame inductee, longtime former NRCHA board member and two-term association president, Wold has spent more than five decades training horses and contributing to the cow horse industry.

The evening will include dinner, a Hall of Fame program and a live auction featuring pieces with deep ties to Western and cow horse history. Among the auction items are an original pencil drawing by equine artist Shea Gilson featuring the iconic Fillinic bit, connected to the legacy of Hall of Fame mare Fillinic, and handcrafted kangaroo-leather reins by renowned rawhide craftsman Luis B. Ortega.

Together, the competition and anniversary programming reflect both sides of Reno’s milestone year: celebrating the traditions and people that built the event while continuing to invest in the horses, competitors and community carrying it into its next decade.

Plan Your Visit

The 10th annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity runs September 11-20, 2026, at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Spectator admission is free. The event includes Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the ticketed September 17 Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the September 19 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale. Tickets for the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and can be purchased at RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com/banquet.

For the full show schedule, spectator information and event updates, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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