FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rescue Founder Vera V-Abdallah Is The Safety Net That Never Gives Up; Exposing the Untold Realities of Equine Mass Seizures on the Saddle Talk with Sandy & Cara Podcast

On the latest episode of the Saddle Talk with Sandy and Cara podcast, hosts Sandy and Cara sit down with Vera V-Abdallah, Executive Director and founder of Love This Horse Equine Rescue, to discuss her high-stakes mission as a safety net for America’s most vulnerable, unhandled castaway horses.

From intercepting horses bound for slaughter to managing complex law enforcement seizures across the U.S., V-Abdallah has established herself as a last-resort guardian angel for animals other organizations lack the skill set or resources to rehabilitate. Holding both a rigorous three-year German state certification as an equine specialist (Pferdewirt) and a U.S. law degree, V-Abdallah combines elite classical training methods with legally ironclad adoption contracts to ensure no horse in her care ever falls through the cracks again.

“If you have a horse under saddle, you can always find a home for that horse,” states V-Abdallah during the interview. “When horses are unhandled, regardless of pedigree, there is simply no market for them, making them extremely vulnerable.”

Key Episode Highlights:

The Law Enforcement Go-To: Why federal and local agencies nationwide call on Love This Horse to handle massive seizures of feral, unhandled, and unneutered horses—particularly traumatized Arabians.



Taming the Untameable: The patience, classical European training, and energy required to transform emotionally battered, hopeless animals into willing partners (including three rescue alumni that went on to compete in the world-renowned Tevis Cup).



Legal Shielding: How V-Abdallah uses her legal background to craft binding adoption contracts that stand up in court, guaranteeing a lifetime safety net for every horse she rescues.



Dispelling Industry Bias: Why common stereotypes surrounding mares harm adoptability, and how proper handling reveals their true loyalty and potential.

To listen to the full episode, visit the Horse Radio Network or tune in to Saddle Talk with Sandy and Cara on all major podcast platforms.

Media Contact:

Ashley Winch

Ashley@horseradionetwork.com

Podcast Operations Director, Horse Radio Network