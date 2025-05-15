Reserve Your Space in the Exhibitor Center at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference; the Premier Education Event in the Equine-Assisted Services Industry

Denver, CO –The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) seeks companies and organizations interested in showcasing their products and services at the PATH Intl. Conference in Denver, Colorado, November 7-9, 2025, at the Westin Westminster.

Join PATH Intl. at the 2025 International Conference to showcase your products, services, expertise, and solutions to over 500 equine-assisted services (EAS) providers. The PATH Intl. Conference is the largest education event in the equine-assisted services industry. The conference provides over 40 educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and industry recognition and awards. PATH Intl. hosts the International Conference on a two-year rotation so there will not be another opportunity to reach this specific group of attendees until 2027.

The PATH Intl. exhibitor center will be open for more than 12 hours over three days to provide representatives with ample time to interact with attendees and showcase offerings to EAS center decision-makers. There are just 30 booths available, with prices ranging from $450 to $800, including special pricing for PATH Intl. Members, multiple booths, early-bird reservations and a “local” to conference discount for organizations with headquarters in CO, KS, NE, NM, UT and WY. Beyond the included 6’ table with two chairs, exhibit spaces offer promotion to over 14,000 equine professionals and industry enthusiasts through the PATH Intl. eNews, three social media postings across platforms reaching over 22,000 followers on Facebook alone, an opportunity to add promotional materials to attendees’ registration bags, special events and fireside chats hosted in the exhibitor’s center to attract attendees to the space, and more.

For more information on the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference exhibitor center and to reserve your booth today, please visit https://pathintl.org/path-intl-conference-2025/, or contact Sara Conant, PATH Intl. Communications Supervisor, sconant@pathintl.org, or (800) 369-7433 ext. 123.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications Supervisor

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433 ext. 123