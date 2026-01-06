Resistol to Host Exclusive Media Day with 2025 Rookies

GARLAND, TEXAS—Resistol is inviting media members to an exclusive opportunity to meet, interview, and create content with the 2025 Resistol Rookies of the Year and their contenders. The Media Day will take place the morning of the 11th Annual Resistol Rookie Luncheon on December 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The Resistol Rookie of the Year award is one of the most prestigious honors in professional rodeo. This title can only be won once, during a rodeo athlete’s first year as a PRCA or WPRA cardholder.

This year’s rookie class features athletes like Riley O’Rourke, aiming to be the first rookie to win the steer roping world champion title, and Haiden Thompson, who broke the rookie earnings record in breakaway roping.

“The Resistol Rookie of the Year program has elevated and grown so much,” said Devin Marcum, Resistol President. “We are grateful to all the media who have helped drive the news on the Resistol Rookies all year long and throughout the years. We thought it would be beneficial for the media to have a special time to have access to all the rookie champions to create additional content. We created this media event prior to the Resistol Rookie luncheon and celebration.”

From 9:30 am to 11:30 am, credentialed media will have the opportunity to attend a rookie panel discussion, participate in a speed interview round for one-on-one access, and capture exclusive photos, videos and social content.

The Resistol Rookie Luncheon will immediately follow Media Day and is by invitation only.

Media RSVP: Please contact Paige Brandon at paigembrands@yahoo.com by October 10, 2025, to be considered for the invitation list.

About RESISTOL

Since 1927, the Resistol hat brand has been dedicated to providing cowboys and ranchers with the finest headwear available for the Western lifestyle. A division of Hat-Co, Inc, the world’s largest fur-felt hat manufacturer, Resistol Hats are manufactured in Garland, Texas. While Resistol has the most popular straw cowboy hats available, Resistol is proud to handcraft felt hats in the USA. The hat bodies are finished in our Garland, Texas facility where each felt hat goes through over 200 hands under the company’s high standard quality control thereby producing the most consistent and finest hat known to the world. Resistol provides a full line of felt and straw cowboy hats, outerwear and cowboy boots. Resistol is available at fine western stores or shop us online at www.Resistol.com.