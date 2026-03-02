Retired Racehorse Project Announces 2026-2030 Strategic Plan

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP), a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to increasing demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, announced today the unveiling of its new strategic plan, designed to expand support services, strengthen the Thoroughbred Makeover, and deepen collaboration across the racing, equestrian and aftercare sectors.

“Over the first 15 years of its existence, the RRP has had a huge impact on the Thoroughbred industry, primarily through the success of the Thoroughbred Makeover,” said RRP board chair Neil Agate. “The implementation of our strategic plan will continue this success by extending the support we provide to everyone involved with Thoroughbreds after their racing careers. I am extremely proud of all the hard work that the RRP staff, board and advisory council members have put in over the last year to develop such a focused plan to maintain the RRP’s value to the Thoroughbred industry for many years to come.”

The RRP’s 2026-2030 strategic plan supports the organization’s commitment to building a stronger, more connected aftercare ecosystem that supports the Thoroughbred beyond racing. The plan was adopted by the RRP board in December 2025 after a facilitation process that took place throughout the year, including stakeholder interviews, community surveys, and landscape assessments.

The plan includes three priorities, which represent the RRP’s commitment to building a more informed, unified, and sustainable future for the Thoroughbred aftercare community:

Strengthen capacity through Thoroughbred Makeover refinement and renewed focus on supportive programming for anyone involved with the breed

Build and amplify the RRP’s brand identity as a leading nonprofit and aftercare unifier

Lead industry-wide accountability and engagement

“In 2025, the RRP celebrated its 15th anniversary and the Thoroughbred Makeover its 10th, and so it was a timely opportunity to complete this facilitation and define our focus over the coming years,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “As many groups in organized aftercare are reaching a similar stage of organizational maturity, it’s energizing to reflect on the progress we’ve made and think strategically about what’s still needed in this sector. Increasing demand for the Thoroughbred remains at the nucleus of everything we do, and there’s still a lot of room for innovation on that front. I’m excited for the RRP to make its mark programmatically and continue to elevate the standing of the Thoroughbred breed.”

As the RRP looks forward to expanding its year-round programs, strengthening collaboration, and leading national conversations, the organization will continue to champion the athleticism, versatility, and lifelong value of the Thoroughbred. To view a more detailed version of the RRP’s strategic plan, please visit TheRRP.org/strategic-plan/ .

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org