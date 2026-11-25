The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the launch of its 2026 year-end giving campaign with a total goal of $100,000, including a $33,000 match pledge that will double contributions from donors who support the organization’s charitable mission.The Retired Racehorse Project,a nonprofit dedicated to increasing demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, creates opportunities for horses and the people who guide them into second careers through the Thoroughbred Makeover, year-round education, and programs that build connections across the industry.

The match pledge is generously funded by Carolyn Rice, JudithannHartman and Valerie Callcott-Stevens.

“The future of Thoroughbreds beyond racing depends on people having the connections, resources and opportunities to help them thrive,” said Kirsten Green, RRP executive director. “Through the Thoroughbred Makeover, education, and programs that build connections across the industry, we work year-round to create more possibilities for these horses.We’re grateful to Carolyn,Judithann and Valerie forestablishing this match, and to every donor who helps move this work forward.”

The RRP is best known for producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently retired racehorses and former broodmares. The organization also provides year-round education, resources, and programs that support Thoroughbreds in second careers and the people who guide them through the transition from racing.

This year’s campaign will highlight the people and connections behind Thoroughbred aftercare, the many disciplines in which Thoroughbreds can thrive, and the RRP’s progress on its strategic priorities. Gifts to the campaign support the organization’s work to build demand for Thoroughbreds and expand opportunities beyond the racetrack.