Retired Racehorse Project Announces $41,000 Match for Year-End Giving Campaign

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the launch of its 2025 year-end giving campaign with a total goal of $100,000, including a $41,000 match pledge that will double contributions from donors who support the organization’s charitable mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing. The RRP celebrated its 15-year anniversary in 2025, marking a decade and a half of impactful programming, events and services that have transformed the Thoroughbred aftercare landscape.

The match pledge is generously donated by the combined efforts of Valerie Callcott-Stevens, Copper Beech Stables, Glen Hill Farm, the Happy Dog Fun, Carolyn Rice, and Thor-Bred Stables.

“The RRP’s programming focuses on supporting the broad tapestry of individuals and entities that are tied to the Thoroughbred, which is the most effective and systemic way to benefit the horses,” said executive director, Kirsten Green. “Our small team works tirelessly to serve all of these varied communities, whether it’s efforts to help racing connections keep in touch with their horses’ new owners, driving demand for Thoroughbreds in riding careers so that they can move through their retirement transition efficiently, or providing educational resources and opportunities for riders. The RRP understands that positive outcomes for the horses are dependent on the collective success of the people associated with them.”

The RRP is best known for producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares. In addition to this competition, however, the RRP also provides key educational programming and content designed to empower equestrians to partner with Thoroughbreds and find success with the breed, especially in the critical first year of transition. This year, the RRP also underwent a strategic planning process, positioning itself to debut a five-year plan in early 2026 that will amplify the organization’s impact and expand its capacity and programming to address identified areas of need across Thoroughbred aftercare.

“The RRP has reshaped what’s possible for retired racehorses,” said Robert Hartman, Chair of the University of Arizona Racetrack Industry Program and RRP board member. “Today, Thoroughbreds are thriving in nearly every discipline because people now recognize their versatility and value long after the track. The RRP’s education, retraining resources, and the visibility of the Thoroughbred Makeover have helped accelerate that shift, opening doors for more horses to success in second careers. Every dollar contributed, especially during this match, helps more horses find meaningful opportunities beyond racing and ensures the people who retrain them have the support and community they need.”

To learn more about the Retired Racehorse Project and its year-end giving campaign, please visit theRRP.org or contact Megan Garlich, Development Manager, at mgarlich@therrp.org. Direct donations can be made at therrp.org/donate.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org