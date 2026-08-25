Retired Racehorse Project Announces Charity Polo Match for 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the addition of a charity polo match to the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America. The match will take place Friday, October 9 at the Man O’ War Polo Field at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, with proceeds benefiting the RRP.

Gates will open at 3:30 PM. The Cadillac Cowgirls, a professional equestrian drill team, will perform at 4:30 PM, followed by the polo match at 5 PM.

Tailgating admission is $150 per vehicle, with one ticket covering the vehicle and all occupants. Walk-in admission is free. Food trucks will be on site, and attendees are invited to participate in a tailgating competition, with prizes and additional competition details to be announced.

“Polo is such a natural fit for a Friday evening at the Kentucky Horse Park, and we’re excited to add something to Makeover week that competitors, spectators and members of the Lexington community can enjoy together,” said RRP Individual Giving Manager, Brittney Atras. “The charity polo match gives people another way to experience the event while helping support the RRP’s work on behalf of Thoroughbreds transitioning to careers beyond racing, and we look forward to working with sponsors who want to help make the inaugural event a success.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Brittney Atras at batras@therrp.org for more information.

The 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover takes place October 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park and showcases the athleticism and trainability of recently retired racehorses and former broodmares in ten disciplines of competition. The event also includes the Makeover Marketplace, clinics, demonstrations, and a vendor fair.

Tailgating tickets for the charity polo match will be available on EventBrite. Additional details, including tailgating competition prizes, will be announced on the Retired Racehorse Project website.