Retired Racehorse Project Announces New Graduate Classes for 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the addition of Graduate Classes to the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America. New for 2026, the Graduate Classes will provide an opportunity for Thoroughbred Makeover alumni to return to the Kentucky Horse Park and compete once again as part of the Thoroughbred Makeover experience.

The Graduate Classes are open exclusively to any horse that was registered for the Thoroughbred Makeover in previous years, including those that are under new ownership or were withdrawn prior to the competition. This program provides an opportunity for those who wish to revisit the Makeover’s competition structure or even experience it for the first time.

Since its inception, the Thoroughbred Makeover has served as a showcase for recently retired Thoroughbred racehorses and the trainers who guide them through the early stages of transition into second careers. While many Makeover graduates go on to compete successfully in open competition across a variety of disciplines, the Graduate Classes offer alumni horses and riders an opportunity to reconnect with the event and community that helped launch those journeys.

“Our trainer community has been asking us for graduate classes for years,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “We were always reluctant, encouraging participation in other programs like The Jockey Club T.I.P. and TAKE2, and ultimately open competition as a development pathway for their horses beyond their first year off-track. However, as we worked through our strategic planning process last year, we were able to look at the graduate classes through a different lens: our trainer community was asking us for a way to stay engaged with the RRP and to experience the Makeover specifically. We’re excited to see some returning faces and look forward to feedback following this pilot year.”

In its pilot year, Graduate Classes will debut in five of the ten disciplines currently offered at the Thoroughbred Makeover and will follow the existing preliminary competition format. Graduate Classes will run concurrently with the traditional Thoroughbred Makeover divisions but will have separate results and placings.

“The Thoroughbred Makeover fosters an extremely supportive community and has been coined the ‘happiest horse show on earth’ by our competitors for many years. We are very excited that the addition of Graduate Classes not only offers an avenue for folks to continue to their involvement, but an opportunity for those who missed the Makeover in the past to experience the community firsthand,” said Rayna Erasmus, program manager of the Retired Racehorse Project.

Complete details regarding Graduate Class eligibility, discipline offerings, entry procedures, fees, scheduling, prizes, and event policies are available in the Graduate Class Information Sheet on the Retired Racehorse Project website.

The 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium will take place October 7-10, 2026, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information about the Thoroughbred Makeover and the Retired Racehorse Project, visit Retired Racehorse Project.

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About the Retired Racehorse Project: The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Holly Smith

hsmith@therrp.org