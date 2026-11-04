Retired Racehorse Project Named Official Charity of the 2026 Claiming Crown

The National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (National HBPA) has named the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) the official charity of the 2026 Claiming Crown, to be held Saturday, November 14, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The Claiming Crown celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of claiming horses and the horsemen behind them, making the event a fitting platform to support opportunities for these horses beyond the racetrack.

As part of the partnership, RRP is launching the Claiming Crown Pledge, which invites owners and trainers with horses in this year’s races to pledge a percentage of their Claiming Crown earnings to support Thoroughbreds in their careers after racing.

Funds raised through the initiative will support the RRP’s mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds after racing through education, promotion, and programs such as the Thoroughbred Makeover, which showcases the breed’s versatility and potential in second careers.

“The Claiming Crown has always been about recognizing the horses and horsemen who are the backbone of our industry,” said Eric Hamelback, CEO of the National HBPA. “These horses give us so much throughout their racing careers, and we have a responsibility to ensure they have opportunities beyond the racetrack. Our partnership with the Retired Racehorse Project gives owners and trainers a meaningful way to invest in that next chapter and give back to the horses that make our sport possible.”

Owners and trainers can pledge 1%, 2%, 5%, 10%, or another percentage of their horse’s Claiming Crown earnings. Pledges can be submitted online using this form.

“Claiming horses are the backbone of our industry, and many of them go on to excel in second careers after racing,” said Brittney Atras, Individual Giving Manager for the Retired Racehorse Project. “We’re grateful to the National HBPA for this partnership and to every owner and trainer who chooses to invest in what comes next for these horses.”

RRP representatives will be on site at Churchill Downs on Claiming Crown day to connect with owners, trainers, and racing fans and share more about the organization’s programs and mission. Owners and trainers interested in participating in the Claiming Crown Pledge can learn more and submit their pledges here.

About the Retired Racehorse Project: The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organizationworking to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbredsbeyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization alsomaintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers theonly Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

About the National HBPA: The National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (National HBPA) represents the interests of Thoroughbred racehorse owners and trainers throughout the United States and Canada. Through its affiliated horsemen’s associations, the National HBPA advocates for the welfare of racehorses and the people who care for them, promotes fair and equitable racing practices, and works to strengthen the Thoroughbred racing industry. The organization is committed to protecting the interests of horsemen while supporting the long-term health and sustainability of the sport.