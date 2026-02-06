Retired Racehorse Project & Virginia Tech Team Up for Thoroughbred Wellness Expo

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) and Virginia Tech jointly announced today the Thoroughbred Wellness Expo, which will take place on Saturday, February 28, at Virginia Tech’s Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, VA. The Thoroughbred Wellness Expo is a day of seminars and live demonstrations with a focus on soundness in the Thoroughbred athlete; sessions are designed to empower and educate the equestrian to confidently partner with the breed.

“We were delighted when the team at the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center approached us about partnering in an educational event,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Education — making sure people working with Thoroughbreds have the information and resources they need to be successful — has always been fundamental to the work of the RRP and increasing opportunities and access figures prominently in our strategic plan. We’re grateful to the staff of the Equine Medical Center for their collaboration and making their world-class facility available to host this event.”

The Thoroughbred Wellness Expo will include the following sessions:

From the Track to the Ring: Evaluating orthopedic and soft tissue injuries and corrective procedures and their impact on post-racing life. From the sales ring to the racetrack to aftercare facilities, Dr. Jeff Berk, VMD, MRCVS has dedicated his career to the Thoroughbred breed. This two-part immersive session will start in the classroom with an overview of Dr. Berk’s intake protocol for aftercare facilities as well as an analysis of imaging of a variety of both soft tissue and orthopedic injuries or corrective procedures that Thoroughbreds may encounter during or even prior to their racing careers. The session will then move to the arena to apply the intake protocol with horses who have experienced an injury or corrective procedure and moved on to their post-racing career.

Evaluating orthopedic and soft tissue injuries and corrective procedures and their impact on post-racing life. From the sales ring to the racetrack to aftercare facilities, Dr. Jeff Berk, VMD, MRCVS has dedicated his career to the Thoroughbred breed. This two-part immersive session will start in the classroom with an overview of Dr. Berk’s intake protocol for aftercare facilities as well as an analysis of imaging of a variety of both soft tissue and orthopedic injuries or corrective procedures that Thoroughbreds may encounter during or even prior to their racing careers. The session will then move to the arena to apply the intake protocol with horses who have experienced an injury or corrective procedure and moved on to their post-racing career. When Breathing Goes Off Track: Equine upper airway disease in ex-racehorses. Dr. Elsa Ludwig, DVM, MS, CVA, PhD, DACVS (LA) will start this hybrid session with a live demonstration of an over the ground endoscopy, followed by a classroom session where we will review common upper airway conditions. Discussion will include how these conditions are diagnosed and sample imaging, potential treatments and possible complications, as well as the implications for the horse’s riding career.

Equine upper airway disease in ex-racehorses. Dr. Elsa Ludwig, DVM, MS, CVA, PhD, DACVS (LA) will start this hybrid session with a live demonstration of an over the ground endoscopy, followed by a classroom session where we will review common upper airway conditions. Discussion will include how these conditions are diagnosed and sample imaging, potential treatments and possible complications, as well as the implications for the horse’s riding career. No Foot, No Horse: Managing and rehabbing Thoroughbred feet. We all know the stereotypes about Thoroughbreds and their feet: they can’t keep shoes on, their soles are always sore… the list goes on. However, don’t underestimate what can be accomplished with time and appropriate management. This classroom session with Amy Sidwar, APF-I, will offer insight on creating the strongest foundation possible for your horse through corrective shoeing and keeping them comfortable as they establish new angles and their feet mature.

“Thoroughbreds are incredible athletes that have a lot to offer beyond the racetrack,” said Dr. Michael Erskine, Director, Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center. “By partnering with the Retired Racehorse Project to support rehoming efforts, and sharing best practices for care, we are ensuring that they can transition and thrive into safe, purposeful second careers.”

The Thoroughbred Wellness Expo is an in-person event on Saturday, February 28, at Virginia Tech’s Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, VA, kicking off at 9 a.m. EST. Lunch will be catered for attendees. Expo tickets are now available to purchase; expo attendees will also receive a facility tour.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical is a premier, full-service equine hospital located at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia, the center is one of three animal healthcare facilities of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Offering advanced specialty care, 24-hour emergency treatment, and diagnostic services for all ages and breeds of horses, the center’s team of equine specialists in internal medicine, sports medicine, emergency and critical care, and surgery is committed to providing exceptional treatment for patients; superior service to clients; education for referring veterinarians, future veterinarians, and clients; and cutting-edge research to the equine industry.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org