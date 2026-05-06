Retired Racehorse Project’s Kirsten Green Appointed to Maryland Racing Commission

The Retired Racehorse Project today announced that its executive director, Kirsten Green, has been sworn in to serve on the Maryland Racing Commission, following an appointment by Governor Wes Moore and confirmation by the Executive Nominations Committee of the State Senate.

Formed in 1920, the Maryland Racing Commission regulates both Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing and licenses all persons, associations, or corporations that hold or are engaged with any horse racing meet within the State where racing is permitted for any stake, purse, or reward, as well as Satellite Simulcast Betting and intertrack betting. The commission employs the stewards, judges, and veterinarians who officiate the conduct of racing, facilitates drug-testing, collects and distributes taxes and fees, oversees special funds, reviews rule changes, and conducts hearings on rule violations.

“On behalf of the Maryland Racing Commission, I am honored to welcome Kirsten Green as a commissioner,” said Chris Merz, executive director of the Commission. “Kirsten’s background in Thoroughbred aftercare and her passion for equine welfare will bring tremendous value to the Commission’s work. Her appointment reinforces a principle that must guide the future of our sport: horse welfare belongs at the center of every meaningful conversation about racing’s growth, integrity, and sustainability. I am confident her leadership and perspective will help strengthen Maryland racing for horses, horsemen, and the public alike.”

“I was initially surprised to be asked to join the commission,” said Green. “The extent of my involvement with racing as anything more than a fan is through my work over the last 12 years at the Retired Racehorse Project, but when Chris explained why he felt representation from the aftercare industry was essential, it immediately made sense. In an era where scrutiny of racing is at an all-time high and preservation of its social license hangs in the balance, inclusion of aftercare perspective in regulatory bodies is a progressive, demonstrable commitment to the horses at the heart of the sport. I’m honored for the opportunity to represent the RRP in this capacity and to contribute more directly to a sport and industry I’ve come to love.”

“Kirsten’s appointment to the Maryland Racing Commission is, first and foremost, recognition of her dedication to her work and her contributions to the aftercare industry,” said RRP board chair, Neil Agate, “but it is also a validation of the essential nature of the mission of the RRP. Stewardship of the horse includes treating their lifecycle as a continuum and ensuring timely and responsible transitions to their next careers. Integrating aftercare at the regulatory level only stands to further strengthen that stewardship.”

The Maryland Racing Commission is comprised of nine members who serve on a volunteer basis. Three members must be knowledgeable in some aspect of Thoroughbred racing and another three members must be knowledgeable in some aspect of Standardbred racing. No more than six members may belong to the same political party. Members serve four-year terms which are renewable. The executive director of the commission is appointed by the Secretary of Labor.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Holly Smith

hsmith@therrp.org