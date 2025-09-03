Return to the Remuda Sale Catalog Launches with Sleek New Design by Taylor Gazda, Setting a New Standard in the Horse Sale Industry

Guthrie, Texas (September 3, 2025) — The highly anticipated Return to the Remuda Sale, returning to the iconic Four Sixes Ranch on September 26-27, 2025, has unveiled its brand-new catalog, featuring a sophisticated redesign by graphic artist Taylor Gazda. Her fresh visual touch ushers in a bold new era for sale catalogs and enhances the experience for buyers and enthusiasts alike.

A Catalog That Reflects Quality and Tradition

The newly released catalog, now live and available, spotlights 154 elite horses, ranging from impeccably bred weanlings to refined, finished ranch horses—each carrying the hallmark of excellence from six award-winning AQHA‑Best Remuda ranches, including Beggs Cattle Company, the Four Sixes Ranch, King Ranch, Pitchfork Land & Cattle, Tongue River Ranch, and Wagonhound Land & Livestock.

Design That Elevates the Browsing Experience

Taylor Gazda’s redesign elevates the sale experience with a sleek, modern catalog that’s both visually striking and supremely navigable, helping prospective buyers easily browse, assess, and select their next ranch or performance prospect. Her work sets a new benchmark in how equestrian events present their offerings.

Return to the Remuda: A Celebration of Heritage and Opportunity

Building on a record-setting 2024, this year’s sale promises even greater excitement with:

A dynamic sale weekend loaded with live demonstrations, a stallion showcase, and an open house with breeding discounts at the 6666 Ranch

Food trucks, hand-selected vendors, benefit auctions, live music, and more

Whether attendees are seeking their next dependable ranch mount or a future show horse, the catalog is now an indispensable tool—combining standout design with thorough, curated listings.

About Return to the Remuda Sale

Held at Four Sixes Ranch, Guthrie, Texas, this annual event brings together six of the most respected American Quarter Horse breeding programs. The 2025 sale, scheduled for September 26-27, continues a tradition of showcasing generational quality, performance, and versatility in ranch horses. Return to the Remuda Website

Media Contact

Carley Myers, SVP Marketing

Email: cmyers@6666ranch.com