Reyzin The Cash to Stand at the Legendary 6666 Ranch for the 2026 Breeding Season

Guthrie, Texas – September 8, 2025 — Four Sixes Ranch (6666 Ranch) proudly announces that Reyzin The Cash owned by Iron Rose Ranch, one of the most accomplished sires in the cutting horse industry, will stand at the ranch for the 2026 breeding season in a brand new facility. This marks a new chapter for the celebrated stallion, whose impact on the performance horse world continues to grow with each generation.

Reyzin The Cash: Champion Performer, Proven Sire

A 2011 sorrel stallion by Dual Rey and out of Spookys Cash (by Miss N Cash), Reyzin The Cash first rose to prominence in the show pen. His career highlights include: 2015 NCHA Open Derby Champion, 2016 NCHA Open Classic/Challenge Champion, and over $278,000 in lifetime earnings.

Since transitioning to his breeding career, Reyzin The Cash has cemented himself as one of the industry’s elite sires. His offspring have earned more than $11 million, excelling across cutting, reined cow horse, roping, ranch versatility, and even barrel racing competitions. Known for passing along his athleticism, trainability, and disposition, Reyzin The Cash continues to produce performers who shine in and out of the arena.

The Four Sixes Ranch, with its unmatched reputation in Quarter Horse breeding and equine reproductive excellence, is the ideal home for Reyzin The Cash as he enters this next phase of his career. Mare owners will now have the opportunity to access his genetics directly through the ranch’s world-class program, backed by a veterinary and management team deeply committed to the advancement of the American Quarter Horse.

“Standing Reyzin The Cash at the 6666 Ranch brings together two names synonymous with quality, legacy, and performance,” said Nathan Canaday, DVM, Horse Division Manager. “Breeders will continue to benefit from proven bloodlines supported by facilities and expertise that are second to none.”

Reyzin The Cash has already made his mark through both his own accomplishments and the success of his offspring. Among them is his standout son Reyzin The Limit, who has carried forward his sire’s legacy in the show pen. With Reyzin The Cash now joining the stallion roster at the 6666 Ranch, breeders can look forward to continuing that tradition of excellence for years to come.

Breeding Information

For breeding contracts, semen availability, and additional details for the 2026 season, mare owners are encouraged to contact the Horse Division at the 6666 Ranch, Guthrie, Texas or visit www.6666ranch.com/quarter-horses/stallions/reyzin-the-cash/.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers, SVP Marketing

6666 Ranch

MKTG@6666ranch.com