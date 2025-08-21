Reyzin The Limit to Stand to the Public for the First Time at the Four Sixes Ranch

Texas- August 21, 2025 — Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce that Reyzin The Limit, an elite red roan stallion with over $454,000 in lifetime earnings, will stand to the public for the first time in the 2026 breeding season. Owned by Katie and Cookie Banuelos, and ridden by Adan Banuelos, Reyzin The Limit has become a dominant force in the cutting arena and now offers breeders the opportunity to tap into his unmatched performance and pedigree.

Foaled in 2021, this striking red roan stallion has earned a reputation for his power, intelligence, and consistency in the show pen. With his show career still active, Reyzin The Limit represents a rare opportunity to breed to a proven athlete at the height of his performance. Reyzin The Limit is currently the highest money earner by Reyzin The Cash. He has been a NCHA Super Stakes Open Derby Reserve Champion, a West Texas Futurity Open Derby Champion, ranked third at the 2025 American Performance Horseman and the 2025 Run For a Million, and was in the top five of the NCHA Open Futurity Finals in 2024. He was also voted the AQHA fan favorite at The American Performance Horseman in 2025.

Pedigree Information:

Reyzin The Limit is sired by Reyzin The Cash (LTE $278,381), winner of the NCHA Open Derby and Classic Challenge Champion, and sire of over $11 million in money-earners, including multiple NCHA and NRCHA champions. He is out of the mare Metallistic, contributing strength, style, and balance to his genetic profile.

Foals will be eligible for the following Breeders Invitational, NCHA Super Stakes, NRCHA Cow Horse Incentive, Chrome Cash, and the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Stakes.

Now Standing at:

Four Sixes Ranch

(806) 596-4424 Office

www.6666ranch.com/quarter-horses/stallions/reyzin-the-limit/

Reyzin The Limit is a stallion with the talent, pedigree, and presence to elevate any breeding program. As he continues to prove himself in the arena, his influence as a sire is just beginning. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to breed to one of the most exciting young stallions in the cutting horse industry.

Media Contact:

Four Sixes Ranch- Carley Myers

Mktg@6666Ranch.com

6666Ranch.com