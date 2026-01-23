Ride, Learn, Connect: Julie Goodnight Unveils 2026 Event Schedule

SALIDA, Colorado, January 23, 2026 — Internationally renowned clinician and horsemanship educator Julie Goodnight has announced her 2026 public event schedule, featuring headline appearances at major horse expos, all-inclusive Rocky Mountain retreats at the C Lazy U Ranch, and two limited-capacity Riding Tours in Maui.

“Horses do not care about our excuses. They care about clarity, timing, and whether we show up with a plan,” says Goodnight. “That’s exactly why I love teaching at live events—because you get to see real change happen in real time.” Goodnight writes about this year’s events in her monthly blog.

Goodnight’s 2026 Public Event Schedule

Apr 24-26 — Minnesota Horse Expo (St. Paul, MN)

Goodnight returns as a headline presenter at Minnesota’s largest equine trade show and breed exhibition, offering two training demonstrations daily throughout the weekend.

Apr 30-May 4 — Women’s Wholeness & Riding Retreat @ C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, CO)

A five-day, four-night riding retreat with Julie Goodnight, combining horsemanship instruction with rejuvenation and empowerment, in a luxury guest-ranch setting.

May 11-17 — Goodnight’s Signature Riding Tour (Maui, HI) (limited availability)

May 18-24 — Goodnight’s Signature Riding Tour (Maui, HI) (limited availability)

Jun 5-7 — Western States Horse Expo (Rancho Murieta, CA)

Live-horse educational demonstrations focused on helping riders build better balance, clearer communication, and a more connected partnership.

Sep 17-21 — Ultimate Riding Vacation @ C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, CO)All-inclusive riding vacation featuring mountain trail rides, skill-building, keynote presentations, and focused coaching from Goodnight and her team.

Oct 1-5 — Ranch Riding Adventure @ C Lazy U Ranch (Granby, CO)

A featured ranch retreat with instruction, cattle sorting, trail rides, and C Lazy U’s signature “Horses & Happy Hour” kickoff.

Oct 15-17 — CHA International Conference (The Cheff Center, Augusta, MI)

Goodnight joins the Certified Horsemanship Association’s annual conference with educational sessions for riding instructors, trainers, and riding programs.

Oct 22-24 — HAHS Presents Julie Goodnight Live: The Power of Partnership (Woodstock, IL)

An evening presentation about non-confrontational horsemanship, plus two days of mounted riding clinics, sponsored by the Hooved Animal Humane Society.

What riders can expect at Goodnight’s events

At her horse fair presentations, Goodnight will share practical, repeatable tools for better communication, increased confidence, and improved riding skills. Learn strategies to develop soft feel, increase responsiveness without escalating pressure, and interrupt tension before it becomes a blow-up.

The riding retreats at C Lazy U Ranch are all-inclusive of meals, accommodations, horses, and the program. Expect “5-Spur” service, gourmet meals, mountain trail riding, arena clinics, social activities, and a big taste of the Western lifestyle!

The Maui Signature Riding Tours, are cultivated tours developed for discerning equestrians, exploring the horse culture of this island paradise. Space is intentionally limited to keep the experience meaningful. Email info@juliegoodnight.com for more information.

About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is an internationally respected clinician, author, podcaster, and horsemanship educator known for her clear, practical teaching style and horse-first approach. Based in the Colorado Rockies, but traveling globally, she helps riders of all disciplines build safer, more effective partnerships through grounded training principles and purposeful practice.

