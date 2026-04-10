Ride TV to Livestream Ranch Sorting at the April 17-19 Northeast Regional Super Sort in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Watch ranch sorters compete for $17,500 in added money, points, prizes and Northeast Circuit qualifications at the 2026 Cinch RSNC Northeast Regional Super Sort. Ranch sorting fans and Ride TV members can tune in to Ride TV to catch all the action from the Cinch RSNC Northeast Regional Super Sort in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, April 17-19, 2026.

Every exciting moment in the pens will be captured on the livestream and available on demand after the event, where ranch sorters compete for cash, prizes, and the opportunity to qualify for Northeast Circuit Finals bonus money this August.

“Livestreaming allows our members and fans to experience the thrill of the arena in real time, no matter where they are,” said Cinch RSNC Event Director Logan Wolfe. “Cinch RSNC remains committed to making ranch sorting fun, accessible and rewarding for riders of every level, and livestreaming helps us share that experience with even more people.”

Ranch sorters from across the Northeast will gather in Bloomsburg at the Keystone Horse Center for the exciting regional event, competing for a share of the added money, points, a standout lineup of Professional’s Choice prizes, and opportunities to qualify for June’s World Finals as well as Bonus Money eligibility at the Cinch RSNC Northeast Circuit Finals. The Northeast Regional Super Sort features classes for every level of rider and fan—from beginner-friendly divisions to fast-paced Open events, as well as the RSNC’s signature Gold Shootout classes for the sport’s most competitive members.

The action kicks off Friday, April 17, at 8 a.m. ET, with two sorting pens streaming live on Ride TV. The livestream will continue throughout the weekend as riders battle for bragging rights before champions are crowned on Sunday, April 19.

For Cinch RSNC members, a Platinum membership includes an annual subscription to Ride TV, the association’s official livestream and educational video platform. Platinum members also receive a print subscription to Horse&Rider magazine, ride discounts at Cinch RSNC events, Gold Shootout entry eligibility, a US Rider membership, plus additional benefits.

Non-Platinum members can subscribe to monthly or yearly Ride TV plans at ridetvgo.tv.

About Ride TV

Ride TV is the official educational video and livestream platform of Cinch RSNC. The site offers a wide range of ranch sorting content from instructional how-to videos to exclusive interviews with World Finals champions. It also features content from various Western horse sports arenas, with access to countless hours of on-demand video content.

Viewers can explore top-tier instructional videos from World Champion barrel racers Hailey Kinsel and Jordon Briggs, colt starter Miles Baker, professional horseman Brad Barkemeyer, reigning World Champion Bud Lyon, and more. Join today to unlock an extensive video library covering ranch sorting, barrel racing, reining, ranch riding, goat tying, pole bending, versatility ranch horse, reined cow horse, all-around competition, cutting, and natural horsemanship training.

About Cinch RSNC

Cinch RSNC is the premier association for ranch sorters from the professional level to the first-timers from across the globe. Since its founding, Cinch RSNC has hosted thousands of events, including a true World Finals each June where more than 10,000 runs are made across eight days in Fort Worth, Texas. At the 2025 World Finals, history was made as more than $1.1 million in prizes and money was awarded.

Cinch RSNC is dedicated to celebrating ranch sorters who share its mission: “Preserve the Ranching Lifestyle, One Sort at a Time.”

Media Contact:

Nicole Chirico

nchirico@equinenetwork.com