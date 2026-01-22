RIDE YOUR BEST WITH EQUINE AFFAIRE: Conquer your goals in the saddle with John Lyons, Dan James, and more!

COLUMBUS, OH, January 21, 2026 – Yes, the rumors are true: legendary horseman and clinician John Lyons is coming to present at the 2026 Equine Affaire in Ohio! A household name for equestrians since the 1980s, John Lyons is “America’s Most Trusted Horseman” and a pioneer in the field of natural horsemanship in America. This spring will mark his first appearance at Equine Affaire since 2015 – and the excitement is already growing for horse lovers as they plan their annual pilgrimages to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering.

During Equine Affaire, happening April 9-12 at the Ohio Expo Center, attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand not only with John Lyons, but also with Dan James of Double Dan Horsemanship; Jason Irwin of Jason & Bronwyn Irwin Horsemanship; and Ben Longwell of True West Horsemanship, as well as an elite line-up of accomplished clinicians such as Phyllis Dawson, Reese Koffler-Stanfield, Gabriela Reutter, Scot MacGregor, Mike Bednarek, and many more.

As part of presenting their clinics, all the above-named clinicians (and others) will be recruiting horses and riders to participate in their sessions through Equine Affaire’s ever-popular Ride With A Pro ™ clinic participation program. Proudly sponsored by My Stride, a new all-in-one horse app for equestrians, Ride With A Pro ™ is an affordable and easy way for equestrians to ride and learn with the professionals. The application fee for clinics is $105, which includes clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a T-shirt. Interested equestrians should submit their applications, including photos and videos, to Equine Affaire by February 13 in order to be considered for the selection process. All application materials are available online here.

Mark your calendars for February 13, the deadline to apply for your opportunity to ride with John Lyons (general horsemanship); Dan James (general horsemanship); Jason Irwin (trailer loading, general horsemanship); Ben Longwell (trail riding, general horsemanship); Bronwyn Irwin (barrel racing, pole bending, youth); Ariana Sakaris (behavioral training); Jim Masterson (biomechanics, Masterson Method); Ben Longwell (cow work); Zoe Woodland (cutting, cow work); Reese Koffler-Stanfield (dressage); AJ Miller (driving); Scot MacGregor (easy gaited horses); Phyllis Dawson (eventing, jumping); Gaby Reutter (jumping); Mike Bednarek (ranch trail, show trail, working cow horse boxing); Joe Sansone (ranch sorting); and Keith Ceddia (reining).

Western riders, please note that Mike Bednarek, Ben Longwell, Zoe Woodland, and Joe Sansone’s cow-work sessions will be presented as part of Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today! Back for its third year, this two-day tour of cattle-oriented Western events includes the opportunity to ride with live cattle. Wear your cowboy boots and hats and prepare for an authentic Western experience!

If you’re planning to make the haul to Equine Affaire for a clinic with your horse, why not make the most of your trip and compete, too? Applications are now available for Equine Affaire’s two premier competitions, the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition and the Breed Bonanza (sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal)! These exciting competitions cater to a variety of disciplines and attract potential competitors from all over the United States – not to mention they’re fun to compete in and to watch!

If you and your horse love obstacle work and enjoy unique challenges, we’ve got the perfect challenge for you: the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition! This competition will take place on Friday, April 10, in the US Equestrian Arena in the Taft Coliseum. Horses and riders enter the Coliseum one at a time to tackle an obstacle course. Each pair is evaluated based on the horse’s attitude, the rider’s horsemanship, and the team’s overall performance. The course for the VHRC includes numerous trail obstacles and riding challenges. Past features include jumping over obstacles, backing up through a pattern, pole bending or rollbacks, various gymkhana games, working gates, riding over or through “spooky objects”, lead changes, flexing, and more. All disciplines are welcome to apply! This year’s competition will be judged by Ben Longwell and announced by our emcee, Noah Rattner. Apply by February 13 for your chance to compete for $5,500 in cash and other prizes! Only twenty-five horse-and-rider pairs will be selected, so make sure to put your best foot forward in your application materials. Applications are available here.

Do you own a horse with outstanding breed characteristics, fabulous gaits, or show-stopping looks? Show them off in the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal! The Breed Bonanza is a unique under-saddle rail class open to all breeds and all disciplines. A panel of three judges, consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer, will apply their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the evaluation process as they select the Breed Bonanza champion. The class will be divided into a Youth (ages 12-18) section and an Adult (19+) section. The winner of each class will be selected based on the quality of the horse’s gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, April 12, in the US Equestrian Arena in the Taft Coliseum. Apply today for your chance to shine in the Bonanza! Applications are due by February 13. To learn more, visit here. We can’t wait to see your horses shine!

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire and Fantasia are on sale now at equineaffaire.com and through Western Edge. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse!

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its premier sponsors, including Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, My Stride, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com