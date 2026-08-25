Rider Evaluations: Is Your Program Missing Them?

Rider Evaluations: The Missing Piece in Many Horse Operations

In many professions, periodic evaluations, proficiency checks, and competency assessments are an expected part of professional development. The terminology varies, but the principle is familiar: when knowledge, skills, judgment, or performance matter, there needs to be a way to periodically determine what someone can actually do.

The horse industry is beginning to catch up. Riding instructors observe and provide feedback during every lesson, but that is not the same as a structured rider evaluation. A periodic evaluation creates a point in time when a rider can demonstrate what they can comfortably and consistently do today. That matters because “beginner,” “intermediate,” and “advanced” can mean very different things from one instructor, discipline, or program to another.

For a horse operation, knowing what a rider can actually do is part of the professional’s job. Horse professionals make decisions about horse and rider matching, lesson placement, group readiness, progression, and appropriate activities. Equine activity liability laws vary by state, but many address circumstances involving the professional’s efforts to determine a participant’s ability to engage safely in an equine activity and safely manage the particular horse being provided. The statutes do not prescribe a specific Rider Evaluation form, but they reinforce an important professional principle: horse and rider matching requires knowing something about the abilities of both, and recording those observations creates a record of the information used to make those decisions.

Make Progress Something Worth Celebrating

Periodic rider evaluations can be built into the lesson program as part of each rider’s progression. They are not an optional extra. The evaluation takes the place of the regular lesson and is paid for just as the lesson would be, allowing the instructor to continue earning income while gaining valuable information for future instruction and decisions.

Programs might evaluate riders every six months or annually, with larger operations creating an Evaluation Week. Families can watch and video the evaluations so riders can later see their progress. Clients and families can even have their own assignment: organizing the Evaluation Celebration Party. A simple potluck or barn gathering gives everyone a chance to recognize individual progress without comparing riders or creating another job for the instructor.

The result is more than an evaluation. Riders have something to work toward. Families can see what is being accomplished. Clients become involved in the barn community. And instructors have a structured way to observe and document rider development.

The progress was already happening. The evaluation makes it visible.

FREE Rider Evaluation Toolkit for AHP Members

As part of the development of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™, the Complete Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™, valued at $350, is being offered FREE to AHP members who would like to review it and provide professional feedback.

The collection includes the Introductory Rider Evaluation™, Foundational Rider Evaluation™, and Progressive Rider Evaluation™, along with implementation, staff, management, communication, and follow-up resources to help horse professionals put structured rider evaluations into practice.

AHP members interested in receiving a complimentary review copy are invited to request the Complete Rider Evaluation Toolkit Collection™.

For the rider, the message is simple: “Let’s see what you can do today, recognize how far you have come, and decide what comes next.”

XX

Available for Interviews and Editorial Content

Randi Thompson is available for interviews, podcasts, and editorial contributions about rider evaluations, horse and rider matching, rider progression, teaching techniques, professional practices for horse operations, and other topics related to the Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

AHP publishers, editors, writers, podcasters, and other media professionals interested in developing this topic for their own audiences are invited to contact Randi. Original articles, expert commentary, interviews, and educational content can be developed for equine publications and media outlets.

About Randi Thompson

Randi Thompson is an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant with more than 40 years of professional experience in the horse industry. She is the founder of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) and the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN).

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ is a FREE Pilot Program where horse professionals are helping develop, test, and improve the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ in real horse operations. Their experience and professional feedback are helping shape practical tools and resources designed for the people who teach, train, manage, and work with horses and their clients every day.

– Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

– Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™ Home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide.

– Equine Safety and Success Network™

– Home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™



Media inquiries, interviews, editorial content, or AHP Rider Evaluation Toolkit review copies:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com

828-243-1401

Website: https://randithompsonlive.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/equinesafetyandsuccessnetwork