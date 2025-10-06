Robert Atras Racing Trusts Equiwinner™

Walk down the shedrow in Rob Atras’s barn and you won’t have to look hard to spot an Equiwinner patch or two…or more.

Atras, a Grade 1-winning trainer who maintains dual stables in Kentucky and New York, and his wife, Brittney, who manages his Kentucky string as his assistant, have a reputation for being intuitive when it comes to their horses, treating them as individuals and giving them what they need to succeed, whether that be time, specialized diets and supplements, nontraditional management if they’re the “quirkier” types, or Equiwinner.

“I [originally] saw some of Steve Asmussen’s horses training with the Equiwinner patches, so I spoke with his assistant, Scott Blasi about them,” said Brittney. “I told him about this horse we had who had tied up and he said, ‘why don’t you try these patches’ and we’ve had a lot of success with them ever since.”

Since trying Equiwinner patches to help that initial horse, Brittney and her husband have used them for a wide range of presentations, from horses that tie up or have muscle soreness (especially younger horses going through growth spurts or as they’re gaining fitness) to those with dull coats or attitudes and overall dehydration during the hot summer months.

Watch Brittney talk about the results she’s seen with Equiwinner.

“At Fair Grounds recently we had a few horses that bled who had never bled before, which was really concerning because they were older horses that had never had an issue before,” said Brittney. “We put the Equiwinner patches on them and over the next few months we had really good results with them.”

Equiwinner patches are an equine non-transdermal patch that help a horse’s body to fully utilize the electrolytes readily available in their system. Equiwinner users have seen positive results after using the patches with not only EIPH, dehydration and muscle soreness/tying up, as Brittney mentioned, but also with non-sweaters, headshaking, thumps and even fly prevention.

“As we’ve said for years, it’s not just about giving electrolytes, it’s about making them work properly,” said Barbara Socha, owner of Signal-Health, the North American distributor of Equiwinner. “The Atras’s and their team are great people and fantastic horsemen – and women! You can see in the video Brittney sent us that the horses in their shedrow are happy, healthy and feeling great, and many of them are sporting Equiwinner on their rumps!”

A lifelong horseman, Rob Atras won his first race at Assiniboia Downs near Winnipeg, Canada in 2009. Since then, he has climbed the ranks as a trainer, first in Canada, then in the U. S. with horses like Maracuja (winner of the Coaching Club American Oaks-G1), Neat (winner of the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame S.-G2), Law Professor (multiple graded stakes winner), Battle Bling (Turnback the Alarm H. -G3), Chateau (Tom Fool H.-G3) and others.

About Equiwinner

Equiwinner is a patented easy 10-day treatment with non-transdermal patches restoring optimum electrolyte balance in a horse’s body. By restoring the balance and proper utilization of electrolytes in a horse’s system, Equiwinner patches have proven to successfully reduce and/or fully resolve bleeding (EIPH), non-sweating (anhidrosis), tying up, headshaking and other chronic equine ailments. To learn more, visit signal-health.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Socha, Signal-Health LLC

North American Distributor of Equiwinner

bsocha@signal-health.com

Photos available upon request.