Royal Veterinary College Student Wins 2026 Dr. Bill Rood Leadership Scholarship from The Foundation for the Horse

Lauren Maas, a third-year equine veterinary student at the Royal Veterinary College in London, UK, is the winner of the 2026 Dr. Bill Rood Leadership Scholarship from The Foundation for the Horse. She will be formally recognized and presented with the $5,000 award at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 72nd Annual Convention in Las Vegas on December 8, 2026.

The award is one of 30 scholarships totaling $625,000 from The Foundation for the Horse in 2026.

The Dr. Bill Rood Leadership Scholarship honors veterinary students who demonstrate exceptional leadership, dedication to the equine industry, and a commitment to advancing equine health care.

Established in 2021 by friends, colleagues, and clients of the retired co-founder of Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, this endowed scholarship recognizes a veterinary student attending a college of veterinary medicine in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, or Europe. Selection is based on academic excellence, leadership within the student’s school and AAEP student chapter, and long-term goals in equine practice.

Maas arrived at veterinary school following years of professional development within the equine industry, bringing practical experience and leadership to her studies. Most notably, Maas served as the executive director of CANTER USA and CANTER California, nonprofit organizations dedicated to retraining and rehoming retiring racehorses. Under her leadership, CANTER achieved the most successful year in its 25-year history—recording the highest number of horses maintained in the program, a record number of adoptions, and peak financial support through grants and donor engagement.

During her tenure at CANTER, Maas gained insights into effective leadership and personal sustainability. “From my time with CANTER, I learned that to provide the best leadership, I must take care of myself,” said Maas. “Relying on others is not a weakness, but a strength, and building a strong team is of the utmost importance. As I continue my veterinary education and subsequent career, I hope to help create a culture that embraces sustainability and realistic, compassionate leadership within our industry.”

Driven by a passion for clinical reasoning, teaching, and academic research, Maas plans to complete a rotating equine internship following graduation to explore various veterinary specialties. Her long-term goal is to pursue a residency in equine internal medicine.

For more information about this program and other scholarships offered through The Foundation for the Horse, visit foundationforthehorse.org/impact/student-education .

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR THE HORSE

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through education, research, and help for horses at risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support worldwide. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org .

Media Contact: Jay Buckner, marketing and communications manager, jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org.