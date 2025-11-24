Saddle Seeks Horse Releases Holiday Equestrian Gift Guide Celebrating Female Entrepreneurs

November 24, 2025—Just in time for the holiday season, Susan Friedland, author and founder of the equestrian lifestyle blog Saddle Seeks Horse, has released a brand-new Equestrian Gift Guide designed to help riders, horse lovers, and barn families discover meaningful, high-quality gifts. This year’s guide highlights products created by female equestrian entrepreneurs, celebrating the women who are infusing the industry with creativity, craftsmanship and passion.

The curated guide features hand-picked selections ranging from barn essentials and rider lifestyle items to unique horse-themed accessories and home décor. Many of the featured brands are small businesses owned and run by women who are riders themselves. Each recommendation is accompanied by insights into the creator’s story and the inspiration behind their products.

“Supporting female-led equestrian brands is important to me,” said Friedland. “These women understand riders because they live a horse-centric life every day. Highlighting their work helps readers discover beautiful, practical gifts while uplifting the entrepreneurs who make our community stronger.”

The Equestrian Gift Guide aims to make holiday shopping easier while encouraging readers to support independent makers and women-owned businesses. Whether purchasing a gift for a trainer, a young rider, a horse-obsessed friend, or even oneself, the guide offers thoughtful, rider-tested ideas at a variety of price points. From cozy equine-themed sweatshirts to flickering candles, perfect for a horse-girl night in, Friedland’s curated picks promise to make holiday shopping a breeze.

The equestrian gift guide is now available at https://saddleseekshorse.com/equestrian-gift-guide/ with direct links to each featured brand.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

saddleseekshorse.com

@saddleseekshorse on Facebook and Instagram

###

About Susan Friedland

Susan Friedland is an equestrian writer and lifelong horse lover, deeply inspired by the works of Marguerite Henry. Her new novella, “Misty’s First Christmas,” brings to life the whimsical, snow-filled adventures of the real Misty pony as she settles into her new home in Illinois with Henry. Susan is also the co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast and shares horse life with her off-track Thoroughbred, Tiz a Knight, at her award-winning blog, saddleseekshorse.com. Susan is available for interviews and media inquiries. Reach out to her at susan@saddleseekshorse.com.

