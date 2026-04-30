SaddleUpNY! Promotes Horses for Mental Health This May

SaddleUpNY! is proud to announce its collaboration with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga and partnership with Horses for Mental Health in support of the fifth annual 2026 Horses for Mental Health Campaign during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

SaddleUpNY! was launched as a passion project by Dr. Karin Bump to strengthen New York’s equine industry through promotion, connection, and education. “Horses changed my life,” said Dr. Bump. “It is now my passion to help others have the opportunity to connect with horses and experience the positive impact they can have on their own lives.”

The partnership with the Horses for Mental health campaign builds on the recent launch of the Equine Assisted Services (EAS) New York Collaboration Project, led by Dr. Bump of SaddleUpNY! and Kim Weir of Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga. The initiative was created to strengthen collaboration, visibility, and shared best practices among equine-assisted service providers across New York State—helping more individuals, families, and communities access the healing power of horses.

The global Horses for Mental Health Campaign unites nonprofits, industry leaders, and advocates to expand awareness and access to mental health services that incorporate horses. Held throughout the month of May, the campaign helps participating organizations raise funds for their own programs, educate the public about equine-assisted mental health services, and increase access to care for people of all ages facing anxiety, trauma, depression, stress, and life challenges.

SaddleUpNY! recognizes the growing role horses play in healing and emotional well-being. This Industry Partnership with Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga reflects a growing body of research showing that equine-assisted services can help improve emotional regulation, social connection, confidence, and symptoms related to anxiety and trauma. Horses are highly perceptive animals, especially responsive to nonverbal communication and human emotion. Their presence can help individuals feel grounded, safe, and engaged—creating meaningful opportunities for growth, trust, and healing.

Dr. Karin Bump of SaddleUpNY! and Kim Weir of Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga share the belief that in today’s world, it is more important than ever to create pathways for the healing relationships made possible through the horse-human bond.

“Partnering with Horses for Mental Health is a natural extension of our mission to connect people, horses, and communities across New York,” said Kim Weir. “We believe horses have a unique ability to help people heal, build resilience, and rediscover hope. Through collaboration and awareness, we can expand access to these life-changing services across our state.”

Organizations participating in the Horses for Mental Health Campaign are committed to professionalism, horse welfare, and delivering safe, ethical, high-quality programs. Participating nonprofits raise awareness and funds directly for their own services, with 100 percent of donations supporting their programs, horses, and communities. This year, 130 organizations are participating and of these 8 are based in NY:

Black Horse Spirit Mental Health Counseling, PLLC – Chittenango, NY

Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship – Mount Kisco, NY

Lucky Orphan Horse Rescue, Inc – Dover Plains, NY

Mindfulness with Horses – Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga – Saratoga Springs, NY

Topfield Equestrian Center – Cold Springs, NY

Trauma and Resiliency, Inc – NY, NY

Victory Hill Therapeutic Horsemanship – Port Jervis, NY

To learn more about the Horses for Mental Health Campaign, and support one of more of the participating NY organizations, visit: http://www.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign

To learn more about SaddleUpNY! and our work to accelerate the success and growth of the NYS Equine Industry, visit: https://www.saddleupny.com/w York

To contact Dr. Bump, please email Dr.kbump@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Karin Bump

SaddleUpNY!

Phone: 315-569-3186

Email: dr.kbump@gmail.com