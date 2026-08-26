FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 27, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

Safe Landings! EQUUS Foundation Charities Seeking Program Horses

The EQUUS Foundation’s Safe Landings is a one-of-a-kind online network connecting horse owners, rescues, transition centers and others who have horses in need of a next chapter with EQUUS Foundation charities that are actively seeking program horses.

“Safe Landings helps bring together two sides of an important conversation: people looking for a responsible option for a horse and organizations looking for horses to support their programs,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “The right match can give a horse another opportunity while also helping an organization serve the people and communities who depend on its programs.”

The need for safe options for horses in transition remains significant. Horses can become at risk when owners can no longer care for them, when their circumstances change, or when a horse’s current career comes to an end. The EQUUS Foundation works to help create alternatives that can keep horses from falling through the cracks.

This unique network provides opportunities for horses to continue contributing to the lives of people through equine-assisted services, education, community programs and other activities.

Is Your Horse Looking for a Safe Landing?

If you think you have a suitable horse, there are currently 37 EQUUS Foundation Guardian charities actively seeking program horses nationwide — including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Each organization determines the type of horse that is appropriate for its programs and has its own requirements for accepting horses.

Help Us Spread the Word

A safe next step can make all the difference for a horse. Please share Safe Landings with horse owners, rescues, transition centers and others who may be looking for options for horses in transition. Together, we can help more horses find the right opportunity for their next chapter.

Visit equusfoundation.org/safe



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.