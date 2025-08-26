Safe Landings! EQUUS Foundation Guardian Charities Seeking Program Horses

Safe Landings is a one-of-its-kind online EQUUS Foundation network featuring 2025 Guardian charities that are seeking program horses with the goal to provide opportunities for horse owners, rescues and transition centers to find homes for equines in need of a next chapter.

The EQUUS Foundation was founded 23 years ago by horse people who realized that thousands of horses in the United States become at risk for abuse and neglect each year after their initial careers are over or after they change hands and “fall through the cracks”, through no fault of their own. Most horses and other equines entering rescue centers in the United States are either surrendered by their owners, seized by law enforcement, abandoned, or purchased at auction and kill pens.

“We believe the best way to protect these horses from abuse and neglect is to provide viable alternatives to owners when they cannot, or no longer wish to, care for their horses,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “The number of organizations that provide services to humans which incorporate horses is increasing, giving more horses in transition the opportunity for additional careers.”

Not all horses have what it takes to be a therapy horse. To learn more about your horse’s suitability, visit this link, About Therapy Horses.

If you think you have a suitable horse, there are currently 52 EQUUS Foundation Guardian charities actively seeking program horses nationwide — including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

That’s Not All!

As we approach the end of our fiscal year this month, we ask all horse lovers to lend us your voice! Together, we can raise awareness, inspire change, and ensure a better future for our horses.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

