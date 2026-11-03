Sally Batton’s Connemara Moon

New Novel Connemara Moon by Author Sally Batton Bridges Ancient Irish Landscapes with Modern American Dreams in Captivating Equestrian Journey

October 26, 2026

www.sallybatton.com

A soul-stirring tale where the mystical Irish countryside awakens dormant gifts and challenges everything one woman thought she knew about home, heritage, and her own extraordinary connection to the earth.

Charlotte Dalton has spent her entire life rooted in the soil of her family’s New Hampshire farm, where horses aren’t just animals—they’re her sanctuary. But when her first international assignment sends her to Ireland to chronicle the legendary Connemara Pony, she discovers something far more profound than a magazine story. The ancient Irish landscape speaks to her in ways she never imagined possible, transforming the jarring vibrations she’s experienced since childhood into melodic whispers.

As she navigates narrow country roads, explores thatched cottages, and immerses herself in the tight-knit community of Irish horse breeders, Charlotte must confront a heart-wrenching choice: return to save her family’s financially struggling farm in New Hampshire, or follow the inexplicable pull of Irish soil that has awakened something dormant within her.

Sally Batton crafts a luminous narrative that will resonate with equestrian enthusiasts, lovers of Irish culture, and anyone who has ever felt the profound call of a place not their own. The novel explores themes of environmental connection, through vivid stories involving therapeutic riding, foxhunting and polocrosse. Through vivid sensory details—from the sweet scent of burning peat to the rhythmic cadence of Irish voices—readers are transported alongside Charlotte into a world where the boundary between past and present grows beautifully thin.

What Makes This Book Unique:

Connemara Moon stands apart in the equestrian fiction genre by incorporating a protagonist with an extraordinary physical sensitivity to the earth itself—a mysterious ability that transforms her journey from simple travel narrative into something approaching magical realism. The novel authentically portrays both American and Irish agricultural communities, offering readers genuine insight into the Connemara Pony breeding culture while exploring the universal struggle of family farms facing economic hardship. Batton’s meticulous attention to historical detail, from 18th-century New England farmhouses to Ireland’s peat-harvesting traditions and castles, creates a richly textured reading experience that educates as it entertains.

Perfect for readers of equestrian fiction, Irish literature enthusiasts, and anyone drawn to stories of self-discovery and cultural heritage, Connemara Moon offers an unforgettable journey across two continents and into the mysterious bonds that connect us to the land beneath our feet.

Author Bio: Sally Batton was the head coach of the Dartmouth College Division I Varsity Equestrian Team for thirty years, coaching dozens of riders to regional, zone and national titles.

Batton is the author, along with co-writer Christina Keim, of The Athletic Equestrian and Equicize both Trafalgar Square Books publications.

Switching to fiction, Batton recently wrote her first novel in The Mystical Moon Series, featuring the Connemara Pony called Connemara Moon and is working on her second which will feature Morgan horses.

Batton holds an Equestrian Studies & English degree from Lake Erie College and a master’s degree in communications from Fairleigh-Dickinson University. She lives in Hebron, NH with her husband and Shepadoodle, Addie.

Title: Connemara Moon

Author: Sally Batton

ISBN: 979-8998062209

Publisher: Athletic Equestrian

Page Count: 284

Price: $16.99

Publication Date: 9/12/26

Publisher Information: Athletic Equestrian, Plymouth, NH

Press Contact: Sally Batton,athleticequestrian@gmail.com, 603-359-0008