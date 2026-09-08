SC Ranch Co. Invests in Reno’s Non Pro Boxing Derby and Futurity

SC Ranch Co. returns as presenting sponsor of the Non Pro Boxing Futurity and Non Pro Boxing Derby, providing significant support to two of Reno’s premier Non Pro Boxing competitions.

RENO, Nev. — Supporting the Non Pro Boxing divisions at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is another extension of the Stevens family’s continued investment in the reined cow horse industry. SC Ranch Co., Inc., owned by Charles and Vanessa Stevens of Paauilo, Hawaii, returns in 2026 as presenting sponsor of both the Non Pro Boxing Futurity and Non Pro Boxing Derby, providing significant financial support to the divisions and the Non Pro Boxers who compete in them.

SC Ranch Co. is a multifaceted livestock and performance horse operation, with the Stevens family involved in cattle, breeding, ownership and competition. On their ranch in Hawaii, the Stevens raise and finish cattle, producing approximately 300,000 pounds of beef while keeping 100% of it in Hawaii — born local, staying local and feeding local people. Their commitment to the performance horse industry is equally significant, with a program that includes some of the industry’s most accomplished horses and bloodlines.

Three stallions in particular — Roanmeo, Jans Rey Cuatro and All That Boon — are referred by the Stevens as the program’s “founding fathers.” Their influence extends through SC Ranch Co.’s breeding and showing programs and represents a significant presence in the reined cow horse industry.

Sponsorships like SC Ranch Co.’s also contribute to the broader economics of the sport. Increased purses reward horses for their performance in the show pen, building earnings and records that can contribute to their long-term value.

As the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity celebrates its 10th anniversary, SC Ranch Co.’s support of the Non Pro Boxing Futurity and Derby adds meaningful resources to the divisions and reinforces the Stevens’ continued investment in the future of reined cow horse.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Sparks Livestock Center. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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